ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 21, 2022.

HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Wayne David Rainey, of 64 S. Michigan Ave., Shelby, was found guilty Oct. 18 of operating while impaired and was sentenced to Alcohol Highway Safety Education (AHSE) and $1,055 in fines and costs. Charges of operating while intoxicated, open intoxicants and improper license were dismissed. Conviction reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing Cirigliano family found safe in Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A family of four that has been missing out of Fremont, Michigan, since Sunday, Oct. 16 were found safely, police say. Contact was made with the family around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Steven's Point, Wisconsin. All family members were interviewed and police say they are safe.
FREMONT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: Firefighters battle lakeshore grass fire.

PENTWATER — Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Timber Shores Drive along the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, Oct. 22, around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters on scene reported that the fire spread to a large deck amidst wind gusts of 20 mph.
PENTWATER, MI
whtc.com

Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy