Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
recordpatriot.com
Latest police blotter: Gun stolen, breaking and entering, assault reported
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 29-30. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 29. • Larceny of a firearm was reported at...
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Wayne David Rainey, of 64 S. Michigan Ave., Shelby, was found guilty Oct. 18 of operating while impaired and was sentenced to Alcohol Highway Safety Education (AHSE) and $1,055 in fines and costs. Charges of operating while intoxicated, open intoxicants and improper license were dismissed. Conviction reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
Police still searching for missing Fremont family
It's been almost a week since the Cirigliano family went missing from their home in Fremont, and on Saturday relatives said they'd heard nothing new.
Deputies: 1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Grand Valley State University Sunday morning that injured a person.
Missing Michigan family of 4 was spotted at a gas station earlier this week
A Michigan family of four who were reported missing after the father displayed what officials called paranoid behavior were spotted this week at a gas station, police said Friday. Family members last had contact with the Ciriglianos on Sunday, officials said. This week, police in Fremont and Michigan State Police...
Deputies: Woman claims robber impersonated officer
Deputies are investigating after a woman said a man impersonating a police officer stopped her on I-96 and robbed her early Thursday morning in Crockery Township.
Missing Cirigliano family found safe in Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A family of four that has been missing out of Fremont, Michigan, since Sunday, Oct. 16 were found safely, police say. Contact was made with the family around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Steven's Point, Wisconsin. All family members were interviewed and police say they are safe.
Missing Fremont family found in Wisconsin
A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
Man Charged For Homicide In Suspicious Webber Twp. Death
UPDATE 10/20/22 5:00 p.m. Deputies are now calling a suspicious shooting death in Webber Township a homicide, and have charged the suspect with murder. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Harvard Street on Monday night for reports of shots fired. They found a man with...
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Firefighters battle lakeshore grass fire.
PENTWATER — Fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Timber Shores Drive along the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday, Oct. 22, around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters on scene reported that the fire spread to a large deck amidst wind gusts of 20 mph.
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
whtc.com
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday, police said Thursday.
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
Street leading to Muskegon beach closing for several weeks as work begins for new subdivision
MUSKEGON, MI – Work to prepare utilities for a new subdivision will cause the closure of the intersection at Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street in Muskegon for several weeks. The intersection will shut down on Monday, Oct. 24, and is expected to remain closed for three weeks, according to...
1 teen airlifted, 1 teen hurt, 70-year-old critically injured in crash
Deputies say a Honda Accord was driving east on Douglas Avenue when it crossed the centerline, striking a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
