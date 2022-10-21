WATCH: Notre Dame releases incredible hype video ahead of UNLV showdown

Notre Dame tries to bounce back home this weekend against UNLV. (Photo by David Becker/BGI)

Ahead of a home bout with UNLV on Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame football dropped a smooth, simple hype video featuring a bevy of highlights from the first half of the season.

Set to the tune “Sinister” by Cordae ft. Lil Wayne, you get a dose of everything from the Irish this season. Drew Pyne touchdown passes? Check. Michael Mayer touchdown catches? Check. Opponents getting sacked and hit in the open field? Check and check.

And props to the Notre Dame video team for the ultra-clean transitions.

At 3-3 with games against three ranked opponents remaining — UNLV is very much not on that list — Notre Dame will take all the hype it can get to get to six wins and a bowl.

Head coach Marcus Freeman wants to get over some home woes this weekend

Marcus Freeman has been in charge of three home games for Notre Dame. Two of those have resulted in losses. To make matters worse, they have come against opponents the Fighting Irish are expected to be winning against — even in the first year of a new head coach. There are struggles for Freeman to fix in the remaining three contests at Notre Dame Stadium.

Freeman said he does not fully know the problem and if he did, things would already be fixed. An evaluation will be taken on the program, beginning from the top, will be had over the rest of the season when Notre Dame plays at home. UNLV is the next opponent up on Saturday, with Clemson looming the first weekend in November.

“You’re evaluating everything,” Freeman said. “Why haven’t we played as well at home? Why haven’t we played well against opponents that are maybe not ranked as high? It starts from the top down and everything that we do. The way we prepare, the way we motivate, what we do on game days, what we do at home vs. what we do away.

“There is no, just, one answer because if there was, we would fix it. It’s truly an evaluation of everything that goes into it. Why we haven’t been able to execute — here, especially at Notre Dame Stadium and vs. the opponents that we have faced and what we have to do to correct it.”

Stanford is a rivalry dating back to the late 1980s, with the Cardinal only having 14 wins in the series. Saturday marked just the fifth to come in South Bend and first since 2016. Not how Freeman wanted to kickstart his record vs. David Shaw.

All of this doesn’t even include the Marshall loss at Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report