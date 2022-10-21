ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel says Bru McCoy is 'constantly trying to get better'

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QupDF_0ihtzfar00
Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

certainly has some playmakers at wide receiver. Their top target has been out for several weeks, but the supporting cast has more than picked up the slack to help Tennessee to its 6-0 start and No. 3 national ranking. One of those talented playmakers is former USC Trojan Bru McCoy. With the influx of talent at his former school in Lincoln Riley took over, McCoy darted for SEC country and saddled up alongside Hendon Hooker in one of the best offenses in the SEC.

Through half a season in Knoxville, McCoy is thrilled with his decision to move cross-country. So far this fall, he has 389 receiving yards and two touchdowns, which are both career-highs already. A lot to like about the young stud in Orange.

At his press conference this week, Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel was asked about McCoy and his progression as a player since arriving on campus. Unsurprisingly, Heupel had nothing but praises to sing for Bru McCoy and the way he’s worked since coming to Tennessee. You can check out those comments right here or read below for what Heupel said on McCoy.

“Yeah, we thought he was a strong football player that was just starting to begin his journey as a football player at the wide receiver position. His progression and what we’re doing, you know, he drastically changed his body. He’s attentive, he’s competitive, he’s up in the building all of the time.

“And that’s been from day one. Even until this week, I mean, he’s up there before meetings start in the afternoon and constantly trying to get better. For a young receiver and what we’re doing, he has a really good understanding. But he is strong and he is competitive and that showed up really early when he was here. We thought that’s what he would be, just based on the video that we watched. But he is certainly strong and confident in place to his athleticism.”

Bru McCoy’s breakout is no surprise to the Tennessee coaching staff and Josh Heupel. They saw a lot of promise in this kid from the moment he stepped on campus, given the high level of talent and work ethic he possesses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee football: UT Martin coach Jason Simpson pleased with second-half performance against Vols

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home Saturday, 65-24, to improve to 7-0 on the season. In the win, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns. After the game, UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson met with the media and discussed his team’s loss. Despite trailing 52-7 at halftime, the Skyhawks outscored Tennessee 17-13 in the second half.
MARTIN, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Up In Coaches, Holds Steady In AP Poll

Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hoopseen.com

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Opens As Double Digit Favorite Against Kentucky

Tennessee opened as an 11-point favorite against Kentucky Sunday, according to Circa Sports. The game’s over/under is set at 64.5. The week nine matchup is one of the biggest on the SEC slate as the No. 3 Vols host the No. 19 Wildcats to Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is unbeaten on the season while Kentucky is 5-2 with losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina— when quarterback Will Levis did not play.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
tennessee.edu

Polk County is Home to 32nd “Everywhere You Look, UT” Mural

The iconic logo of the University of Tennessee System is popping up on buildings, barns and grain bins across the state—with the 32nd addition in the “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural campaign being completed today in Polk County. “The mural is exciting on several levels,” said Lynne...
POLK COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Murderer gets additional prison time

A Knoxville man who had already received a life sentence for the New Year’s Eve murder of his wife made yet another appearance in Knox County Criminal Court last week so his punishment could be finalized. During a four-day trial in August, a jury convicted Horace Nuñez, 30, of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy