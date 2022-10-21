Josh Heupel says Bru McCoy is 'constantly trying to get better'

Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

certainly has some playmakers at wide receiver. Their top target has been out for several weeks, but the supporting cast has more than picked up the slack to help Tennessee to its 6-0 start and No. 3 national ranking. One of those talented playmakers is former USC Trojan Bru McCoy. With the influx of talent at his former school in Lincoln Riley took over, McCoy darted for SEC country and saddled up alongside Hendon Hooker in one of the best offenses in the SEC.

Through half a season in Knoxville, McCoy is thrilled with his decision to move cross-country. So far this fall, he has 389 receiving yards and two touchdowns, which are both career-highs already. A lot to like about the young stud in Orange.

At his press conference this week, Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel was asked about McCoy and his progression as a player since arriving on campus. Unsurprisingly, Heupel had nothing but praises to sing for Bru McCoy and the way he’s worked since coming to Tennessee. You can check out those comments right here or read below for what Heupel said on McCoy.

“Yeah, we thought he was a strong football player that was just starting to begin his journey as a football player at the wide receiver position. His progression and what we’re doing, you know, he drastically changed his body. He’s attentive, he’s competitive, he’s up in the building all of the time.

“And that’s been from day one. Even until this week, I mean, he’s up there before meetings start in the afternoon and constantly trying to get better. For a young receiver and what we’re doing, he has a really good understanding. But he is strong and he is competitive and that showed up really early when he was here. We thought that’s what he would be, just based on the video that we watched. But he is certainly strong and confident in place to his athleticism.”

Bru McCoy’s breakout is no surprise to the Tennessee coaching staff and Josh Heupel. They saw a lot of promise in this kid from the moment he stepped on campus, given the high level of talent and work ethic he possesses.