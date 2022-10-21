ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU 4-star RB commit Trey Holly signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

By Jeremy Crabtree
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
(Sam Spiegelman/On3)

Four-star running back and LSU commitment Trey Holly became the latest high school prospect in Louisiana to execute a NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

Two weeks ago, Gordon McKernan signed Mikaylah Williams – the top-ranked women’s basketball recruit in the Class of 2023 and another LSU commitment – to a NIL deal. Now, Holly becomes the second high school prospect in Louisiana to partner with McKernan and his firm. After a rule change in April, NIL is allowed in Louisiana for high school student-athletes. The terms of the NIL deal were not made public.

Holly is ranked in the On3 Consensus as the No. 18 running back in the county and the 16th-best prospect in Louisiana. The 5-foot-7, 177-pounder out of Farmerville’s Union Parish High School, picked LSU on May 15 over offers from top teams like Florida State, Oregon, USC and numerous others.

Holly recently grabbed national headlines when he became the career rushing yards leader in Louisiana high school history. He surpassed former LSU running back Nick Brossette, who previously set the record of 8,704 yards back in 2014. So far this season, Holly is averaging 220 yards a game. He’s racked up more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“I knew Trey was the perfect addition to the G Team when I heard that he achieved his goal to beat the state rushing record,” McKernan said in a news release. “Perseverance and determination are admirable qualities. I can only imagine the other great things he’ll achieve, both on and off the field, with that kind of mindset.”

Trey Holly not only NIL deal McKernan has executed

Gordon McKernan has been one of the most active figures in NIL.

Yes, he hasn’t generated as much national attention as Miami mega-booster John Ruiz and LifeWallet. But McKernan and his firm have struck significant NIL deals with LSU stars like Kayshon Boutte, Jaquelin Roy, Malik Nabers and other impact Tiger players. Heck, he even did a deal recently with five-star linebacker Harold Perkins.

When asked about his plans for further potential sponsorships, McKernan was clear: “I think there’s a lot of value for helping a student-athlete and at the same time helping our company, so we’re going to … do it across multiple sports,” he told WBRZ. “We look forward to helping the LSU community in the long-term, generating goodwill both for these athletes and for the Gordon McKernan firm.”

McKernan also told Sports Illustrated the price tag for elite players is often at least $100,000 in NIL salary. McKernan said he will pay $500,000 in NIL deals this year.

Holly has solid On3 NIL Valuation

Trey Holly currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $38,000. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Holly has seen a 25% increase in his On3 NIL Valuation over the past 14 weeks, including a bump shortly after he set the state rushing record. He has a solid social media presence with around 18,000 followers, so striking a deal with him makes sense from a brand standpoint.

Plus, as we’ve seen with other deals, this could help LSU with roster maintenance. Additionally, it signals to other top local recruits that if they stay home and play for the Tigers there are NIL opportunities to be had.

