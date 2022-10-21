Nine Michigan football freshmen have burned redshirt through seven games

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

All but two Michigan Wolverines football freshmen have seen game action during the 2022 campaign, including eight who have played in every game. Nine total have burned their redshirts by playing in more than four games.

The Michigan freshmen who have burned their redshirts are: Cornerback Will Johnson (7 games), defensive tackle Mason Graham (7), EDGE Derrick Moore (7), tight end Colston Loveland (7), linebacker Jimmy Rolder (7), wide receiver Darrius Clemons (7), defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (7) and linebacker Micah Pollard.

The biggest freshman impacts have come on the defensive side of the ball, led by Johnson, Graham and Moore. Graham has started two games and totaled 12 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a pass breakup. Johnson has rotated in at cornerback and made 8 stops, including a key fourth-down tackle at Iowa and a big hit on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Moore has registered 5 tackles, including 2 sacks, and 2 quarterback hurries.

Michigan freshman tight end Colston Loveland has seen the most time among the group on offense, playing in every contest. He started against Penn State and has tallied 4 catches for 33 yards on the season.

The lone other Michigan freshman to burn his redshirt is running back CJ Stokes, who’s appeared in six contests. Stokes was impressive in non-conference play and has rushed 27 times for 134 yards and 1 touchdown for the year. He fumbled against Maryland and has seen his playing time dwindle, but that’s more due to sophomore Donovan Edwards being back healthy and the level of competition getting tougher than anything else.

Defensive back Damani Dent and offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti are the two Michigan freshman who have not seen game action yet this season.

• Jesse Minter quietly doing fantastic job with Michigan football defense

• Power ranking Michigan football’s offensive position groups through seven games

Here’s a look at the 21 Michigan freshmen who have played so far this season: