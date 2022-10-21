Kroger KSR Game of the Week Preview: Paintsville at Raceland

For the first time in the history of the Kroger KSR Game of the Week, we are headed to Greenup County. The 4-4 Paintsville Tigers will make the hour drive to take on the 7-1 Raceland Rams in a 1A matchup for the District Championship.

Raceland comes into this matchup winners of four in a row by an average of 48 points. Paintsville has had an up-and-down season, dropping three in a row after winning their season opener. They rebounded to take down Knox Central 35-30 in week five before falling to Perry County Central in week six; however, the Tigers have rebounded nicely and have won their last two games handily. These two teams have crossed paths 27 times since 1998. It’s been a pretty even series, with Raceland winning 15 of these matchups to Paintsville’s 12.

What Can the Tigers Do to Pull the Upset?

The Paintsville offense LOVES to pound the rock. The Tigers are led by senior running back Harris Phelps, who comes into this game with 823 rushing yards for ten touchdowns on 138 attempts. The Tigers go when Phelps goes. He has rushed for 100 yards in five of the team’s seven statistical recorded games.

Senior quarterback Frederick James is second on the team in rushing attempts, but it hasn’t been pretty. James has rushed for 30 yards on 42 attempts, only 1.4 yards per rush. Not good. James is also 58/94 passing for 748 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. If the Tigers want to put up points against a Raceland team that has only allowed 12 points in their last two contests, they’re going to have to feed Phelps and open up holes for him in the trenches.

Junior Cain Grim is the team’s defensive standout, coming into the matchup with 54 tackles with one for a loss. Seniors Austin Allen (42 tackles) and Braden Ramey (33 tackles) round out the Tiger defense.

Raceland Looks to Continue Dominant Season

While the Tigers come into this matchup desperately trying to save their season two weeks from postseason play, Raceland comes into this matchup calm and collected. The Rams have mostly been unopposed this season, winning every game by at least 20 points except their one slip-up to Highlands (#18 in KSR’s Week 9 Kentucky High School Football Rankings) in week four, when they lost 24-14.

The Rams are led by senior quarterback Logan Lundy. Lundy has had a stellar season, completing 72 of his 117 passes for 1,379 yards. He has thrown 22 touchdowns to four interceptions, two of which came in their matchup against Greenup County. Junior Parker Fannin and seniors Connor Hughes and Mason Lykins make up Lundy’s stellar receiving room. This trio has combined for 1,070 yards receiving.

Junior Brayden Webb is Raceland’s most impactful defensive player, coming into the matchup with 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. Juniors Cameron Bell, Noah Wallace (who is also the team’s leading rusher) and Jaxon Heighton anchor the stellar Ram defense.

The Rams were ranked second in the District 1A poll behind Chris McNamee’s 6-2 Pikeville Panthers. Raceland will come out with a lot of energy, as they will be crowned District 1A Class 6 champions with a victory. Greenup County, here we come.

