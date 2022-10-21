Hendon Hooker not in favor of thick facial hair

Jonathan Bachman / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Everyone has their own opinion on what looks good and what they like to see on themselves. Some like facial hair. However, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not one of those people. For his part, he doesn’t like thick facial hair.

The question of facial hair came up while he was talking to Keyshawn Johnson on KJM. On the show, Johnson asked Hendon Hooker about the craze of quarterbacks wearing thick mustaches.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Hendon Hooker said, laughing. “I’m from Greensboro, North Carolina, and one thing that we do, we’re gonna be clean, for sure.”

“So, a thick mustache has never really been my style. You know, I’m a clean-cut type of guy.”

Whatever Hendon Hooker likes for his facial hair, it’s working. So, if he believes in superstitions at all, he can’t start growing a mustache now. Besides, he’s currently on track to go to New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. So, he’ll need to look his best.

Hendon Hooker on the scene post-Alabama

As Tennessee beat Alabama, fans at Neyland Stadium poured out onto the field. Cigars were lit, the goalposts were torn down. For those fans and players, it was an absolutely surreal experience that they’ll hold onto for the rest of their lives.

“It was crazy. I had to get out of there in a hurry just because everyone submerged the field. Really just trying to find my family and celebrate with them. That was my main thing that I was trying to do,” said Hendon Hooker. “It didn’t take long at all (to find them). It took me maybe 13 seconds from running on the field and celebrating with my teammates. Then I saw all the fans coming onto the field so I just ran immediately to my family.”