Thisa is the last week to experience The Pasadena Society of Artists’ latest edition of its Artist’s Choice Exhibition, a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork is available for purchase). The enthralling shows is at Whites Fine Art Gallery located at 2414 Honolulu Avenue in Montrose, California. It will be a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork will be available for purchase).

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO