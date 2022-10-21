Read full article on original website
DINE LA Week Focus: The Kitchen Italian Café Offers the Hearty Comfort of Italian Food
If there is one theme or message that rings out throughout our coverage of DINE LA week in Pasadena, it’s that no one goes home hungry from any of these restaurant visits despite the reduced prices. During DINE LA Week (which actually over two weeks, runs until October 28),...
DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant
It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
The Great Kimono Sale On Sunday at the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden
Don’t miss the opportunity to see this extraordinary selection of authentic, vintage kimono. Wear your new kimono for selfies with the Japanese garden and its beautiful Niko-an teahouse as your backdrop. And then take it home, either to enjoy as a unique garment or display as a striking work of art!
Last Week for Pasadena Society of Artists ‘Artist’s Choice Exhibition’
Thisa is the last week to experience The Pasadena Society of Artists’ latest edition of its Artist’s Choice Exhibition, a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork is available for purchase). The enthralling shows is at Whites Fine Art Gallery located at 2414 Honolulu Avenue in Montrose, California. It will be a labor of love, passion, creativity, and uniqueness (and commerce, too, because all the artwork will be available for purchase).
Rose Queen Announcement and Coronation Set for Tuesday
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association will host the 2023 Rose Queen Announcement, Coronation and Presentation of the 2023 Royal Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Pasadena Playhouse, starting at 6 p.m. Presented by Citizens Business Bank, the annual event will feature 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Amy...
At USC Pacific Asia Museum: ‘After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom’
USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena presents “After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom,” which can be experienced on view through January 22, 2023. Over the course of his 50-year career, Wayne Thom photographed more than 2,600 projects across the Western United States, Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. He was especially prolific in Southern California, where he based his practice, and where he became the preferred photographer for the region’s leading firms.
Created by Pasadena Couple, America’s ‘Most Advanced’ Math Learning Program Goes Global
In 2013, husband-and-wife duo Jason and Sandy Roberts started Math Academy in Pasadena with the goal of teaching a few elementary students (including their son) advanced math topics ranging from calculus and abstract algebra to computer programming and number theory. The program was formally adopted into the Pasadena Unified School...
Discover For Yourself the Incredible Lost Art of Jirayr Zorthian at His Bohemian Art Compound
The family of Jirayr Zorthian, a free-spirited Rennaissance talent who achieved art world prominence and spent most of his later life at his ranch in Altadena, is opening a group of mural studies by the late artist and muralist on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These studies...
Parade Preview: Tournament Offers First Sneak Peek at 2023 Rose Parade Floats
As the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ramps up for the 134th Rose Parade it offered the first in a series of sneak previews of floral float entries that will inspire and charm worldwide audiences on January 2, 2023. Since the first Rose Parade in 1890, each float entry presents a...
New ArtCenter Design Invitational Brings Together Prospective Students, Prestigious Alums and 50 Amazing Cars
Students, prospective students, family and prestigious alumni converged on ArtCenter’s Hillside campus Sunday for the new school’s Design Invitational, which allowed interested high school and community students to take an inside peek at the automotive design industry. The Invitational brought together the creators of some of the world’s...
Pasadena’s Transportation Department: Shared Mobility Program Poses Unique Challenges and Opportunities for City
Pasadena’s Department of Transportation continues to study potential shared mobility options for the city, which refer to transportation options over short distances usually provided by single-person vehicles, such as bicycles and scooters. On Tuesday City Transportation Department staff will brief the Municipal Services Committee about the current state of...
Local Climate Activists Plan Monday Rally In Support of ‘Green Pasadena’
Local climate activists led by a group called Pasadena 100 intend to gather at City Hall on Monday at 3:30 p.m. before the start of the City Council meeting, to call for 100% carbon free Pasadena by 2030. “We’re rallying to celebrate the collection of about 1,250 postcards that are...
Guest Opinion | Billy Malone: Why You Should Vote For Me
When considering a candidate for any position, including a District 1 PUSD School Board candidate, a voter asks, “Why should I vote for you? What makes you different?” Here is what makes me, Billy Malone, different:. I believe in the PUSD and my child will be proudly graduating...
Pasadena-based Thermoelectric Company Secures Patent for First-of-Its Kind Cooling System
DTP Thermoelectrics, a Pasadena company working to create next-gen thermoelectric systems with applications in internal combustion systems, electric vehicles, and HVAC systems, among others, has secured a patent for its first-of-a-kind system. Through sample tests, the company has demonstrated their new devices’ capability to cool to lower temperatures, improving performance...
Los Angeles College of Music Chosen to Host Exclusive American Idol Auditions
The Los Angeles College of Music hosted exclusive auditions for American Idol Wednesday, October 19th at The Garage Stage, the school’s state-of-the art live performance environment. Both current and former students and alumni were offered the chance to perform in front of American Idol Senior Director of Casting Peter Cohen.
City Council to Consider Emergency Shelter Services on Consent Calendar
The City Council will consider a budget amendment transferring $150,000 to the Public Health Department’s FY2023 operating budget to provide emergency shelter services using emergency solutions grant funding. “The department recommends transferring $150,000 of additional ESG-CV funding to the Public Health Department to support the continued provision of emergency...
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday
Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
City’s Pedestrian Action Plan Shifts Gears, Turns From One Citywide Standard to Focus On Specific Corridor Needs
The Pasadena Department of Transportation will provide an update about the City’s Pedestrian Action Plan to the City Council’s Municipal Services Committee which meets Tuesday, Oct. 25. Compared to a previous draft presented before the Transportation Advisory Commission (TAC) in September, a new plan that’s still being finetuned...
Cooler Fall Weather to Settle Over Pasadena
Fall is being felt in Pasadena as daytime highs will fall into the 70’s and nighttime lows into the low 50’s all week, according to the National Weather Service. The pattern fits the historical temperature slide in October in Pasadena, which usually sees daily highs slip from 83°F to 76°F during the month, and continue to cool in November to an average daily high of 69 degrees, accordion to WeatherSpark.com.
Pasadena Unified Confers First Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award
Mariana Salcedo, a senior at Blair High School, is the recipient of the first Trudell Skinner Women in Leadership Award, a $1,000 scholarship created in memory of the PUSD leader and former Blair principal who passed away in August. Salcedo is an active young leader, with leadership experiences through JROTC,...
