Mike McCarthy: 'Everything looks on track' for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

(Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had promising things to say about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday as he returns from injury. Prescott was cleared to play earlier this week and is expected to make his return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

He originally injured his throwing thumb in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, with several practices under his belt and seemingly few — if any — limitations, McCarthy said Prescott is on pace to play like normal.

“Everything looks on track. I thought he had a really good day yesterday,” McCarthy said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

In Prescott’s absence, the Cowboys turned to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Between his steady hand and stellar defensive performances, Dallas went 4-1 without Prescott.

Now at 4-2 and seemingly with their star quarterback healthy for the rest of the season, a season that after Week 1 felt lost is very much on track for the Cowboys.

Prescott said on Thursday that he will be playing for the Cowboys on Sunday

Prescott was medically cleared to play and practice this week and said he wasn’t on a pitch count in practice. Reporters asked him on Thursday if he would be starting this weekend.

“I am,” Prescott said. He then saw some surprised looks from reporters and clarified, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think, anyways,” he added.

Prescott is expected to start on Sunday and has been inching closer to this return for a few weeks now. Last week he started to pick up the pace with physical activities and moved to fully practicing this week.

According to Machota, Prescott confirmed that there was no pitch count for him in practice recently.

“There’s no restrictions. I’m happy to be back,” he said.