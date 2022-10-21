ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mike McCarthy: 'Everything looks on track' for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AdqY_0ihtz8kF00
(Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had promising things to say about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday as he returns from injury. Prescott was cleared to play earlier this week and is expected to make his return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

He originally injured his throwing thumb in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, with several practices under his belt and seemingly few — if any — limitations, McCarthy said Prescott is on pace to play like normal.

“Everything looks on track. I thought he had a really good day yesterday,” McCarthy said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

In Prescott’s absence, the Cowboys turned to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Between his steady hand and stellar defensive performances, Dallas went 4-1 without Prescott.

Now at 4-2 and seemingly with their star quarterback healthy for the rest of the season, a season that after Week 1 felt lost is very much on track for the Cowboys.

Prescott said on Thursday that he will be playing for the Cowboys on Sunday

Prescott was medically cleared to play and practice this week and said he wasn’t on a pitch count in practice. Reporters asked him on Thursday if he would be starting this weekend.

“I am,” Prescott said. He then saw some surprised looks from reporters and clarified, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think, anyways,” he added.

Prescott is expected to start on Sunday and has been inching closer to this return for a few weeks now. Last week he started to pick up the pace with physical activities and moved to fully practicing this week.

According to Machota, Prescott confirmed that there was no pitch count for him in practice recently.

“There’s no restrictions. I’m happy to be back,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Will Levis claims he can throw a football 80 yards

Will Levis air it out a few times this season. Kentucky’s quarterback has five passes of 50-plus yards in six games, although a few of those were thanks to major yards after the catch, like the 70-yard touchdown to Barion Brown vs. Northern Illinois. How far can Levis throw the ball if given the time he needs? We got an answer yesterday on Pro Football Focus’ “It’s Just Football.” In a conversation with Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner, Levis claims he can throw a ball 80 yards.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

With a strong culture and consistent identity, Mike Gundy has the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the steadiest program in the Big 12

Mike Gundy is in Year 18 in Stillwater, and the former Oklahoma State quarterback once again has his Cowboys ranked inside the Top 10 contending for a Big 12 title. The 55-year-old coach still rocks the mullet and the visor, and that consistent look — and make no mistake it takes guts to sport a mullet, albeit a cleaned-up one, in 2022 — is the embodiment of Gundy’s program.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 8

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 8. Not much has changed for Herbstreit, as his top six teams are the same as last week, with one small tweak. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season enters it’s stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WeAreSC On3 10/26/22: Injury Updates, Basketball Captains Announced, and Carroll and Sanchez Reunite

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at Lincoln Riley providing some injury updates ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Arizona, USC Basketball announcing its captains for the 2022-2023 season, and former USC head coach Pete Carroll reuniting with former Trojan quarterback Mark Sanchez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy