*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I graduated high school with no intention of attending college. Although I would eventually go to college shortly after I turned thirty, I entered the workforce full-time when I was eighteen. I traded in my part-time job as a grocery store cashier for a full-time job as a bank teller. My new job was within walking distance of my home. That was the only good thing about it.

27 DAYS AGO