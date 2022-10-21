Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
Essence
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
The FADER
Watch Jeremih’s music video for new single “Changes”
Jeremih is bringing back his luxurious R&B chops with "Changes," his first new solo single in two years. “Read Your Mind,” the 2003 single from Avant, provides the basis for the beat from frequent Jeremih collaborator Hitmaka; the Chicago singer-songwriter slides comfortably back into his zone, bemoaning the distance he asked for in a relationship he didn't realize was special until it was too late. It's a buttery and smooth track even if Jeremih's character is a bit of a cad. Hear it in the music video above.
Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tops Billboard 200 Chart
Lil Baby has climbed to the summit of the Billboard 200 once again, as the rapper’s latest album, It’s Only Me, debuted atop the chart in its opening week. According to Billboard, It’s Only Me moved 216,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 20, with 6,500 of those units coming via physical album sales and an additional 500 in TEA units. The release marks the 27-year-old’s third No. 1 album of his career, following previous efforts My Turn in 2020 and his collaborative album with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, in 2021.More from...
Complex
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
thesource.com
Roddy Ricch Sets November Release Date for ‘Feed Tha Streets 3’
Roddy Ricch is ready to give his fans new music. Hitting Instagram, Ricch announced the long-awaited Feed Tha Streets 3 would arrive in November. “FEED THA STREETS 3 11/18/22 MY GIFT TO YOU,” Roddy Ricch wrote on Instagram. On Friday, Roddy Ricch dropped off a video for his new...
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Uzi Vert Announces Plans for 20-City, North American Tour Kicking off March, 2023
2023 is expected to be a heavy year for touring as many music stars are expected to embark on their treks. Today, Lil Uzi Vert has announced that he will be going on a 20 city tour across North America which will kick off in March, 2023. Produced by Live Nation, it will mark the Philadelphia rapper’s first headlining tour since 2018, when he went on 32-city trek as part of the ‘Endless Summer Tour’ with G-Eazy.
Complex
Loyle Carner Returns With ‘Hugo’, His Third Studio Album
Three years on from his last album, Not Waving, But Drowning, Loyle Carner has just released his third album hugo. Besides a small handful of singles in 2020—solo cut “Yesterday”, “I Wonder Why” with Scottish soul-pop maestro Joesef, and “Let It Go” with Flatbush Zombies producer Erick The Architect and transatlantic electronic duo FARR—LC’s been a little quiet on the music front, working instead on various culinary ventures, but now he’s back and in a pretty massive way.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' Is First Hip-Hop Album to Spend 10 Straight Years on Billboard 200
Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city is officially the first and only hip-hop album to have spent 10 consecutive years on the Billboard 200. The news was announced by Chart Data while Billboard’s chart history confirmed that the record has logged its 520th week, and went up three spots to No. 43 from last week. good kid, m.A.A.d city debuted at No. 2 upon its release and sold 242,000 equivalent album units in its first week — making it the highest-selling first-week hip-hop album from a male artist in 2012. As of writing, it has been certified triple platinum.
