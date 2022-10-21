Read full article on original website
Friends will become enemies on the court in Houston Texas
Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith are set to do battle in NBA uniforms.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Early 2022-23 NBA Trade Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is here, with some early trade rumors and overall buzz already beginning to pop up. Between Draymond Green's future in Golden State, what the Los Angeles Lakers plan to do following an 0-2 start and diagnosing Kyrie Irving's unusual reason why the Brooklyn Nets are better, it can be difficult to decipher what to actually believe.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season
The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Caleb Martin Suspended 1 Game for Raptors Altercation, Christian Koloko Fined
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin got into an altercation with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko in Saturday night's game, and he's now facing the consequences. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA gave Martin a one-game suspension for his involvement in the incident. His Miami teammate, Nikola Jovic, also received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, while Koloko was fined $15,000.
Bleacher Report
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: 'Don’t Have Time for People to Be in Their Feelings'
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 after Sunday's disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. So when head coach Darvin Ham was asked about how he thinks point guard Russell Westbrook would react to being benched late in the game, he understandably said the team has bigger things to worry about.
Bleacher Report
Report: Adam Silver Says NBA 'Put Teams on Notice,' Will Be Watching Tanking Closely
With so much attention being paid to Victor Wembanyama and the top of the 2023 NBA draft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keeping a close eye on how teams handle their rosters during the regular season. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, during a recent meeting with employees of the Phoenix Suns,...
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns, Bucks Discuss Jae Crowder Trade amid Hawks, Heat Interest
The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "been engaged in talks" with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat remain in pursuit of the veteran forward, but Milwaukee has also "registered interest." Crowder has yet to appear...
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Bleacher Report
Nets, Raptors Showcase 'Absurd' Offense as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Outduel Siakam
A duel went down in Brooklyn on Friday evening, and in the end, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Barclays Center. Irving led the Nets with 30 points, including a personal 7-0 run in an 1:07 span in the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
Bleacher Report
Sam Merrill Selected No. 1 Overall by Cavs' Affiliate in 2022 NBA G League Draft
Sam Merrill, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was selected by the Cleveland Charge with the first pick in the 2022 G League draft Saturday. The Charge are the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Merrill, a 2020 second-round pick in the NBA draft,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs
It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season. Star big man Joel Embiid...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Lakers' 0-3 Start Mocked by NBA Twitter After Stunning Loss to Blazers
Any optimism the Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season with has quickly faded away, as the team fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 106-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at crypto.com Arena. After a disappointing campaign last year, Los Angeles had hoped to return to title contention this...
