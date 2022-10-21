ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Early 2022-23 NBA Trade Rumors and Buzz

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, with some early trade rumors and overall buzz already beginning to pop up. Between Draymond Green's future in Golden State, what the Los Angeles Lakers plan to do following an 0-2 start and diagnosing Kyrie Irving's unusual reason why the Brooklyn Nets are better, it can be difficult to decipher what to actually believe.
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers from Week 1 of the 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season isn't even a week old, but that won't stop us from dispensing some takes. Based on the few days of action we have to analyze, there are handfuls of both winners and losers. Some of the selections are teams. One is a player. Others escape the...
Bleacher Report

Heat's Caleb Martin Suspended 1 Game for Raptors Altercation, Christian Koloko Fined

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin got into an altercation with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko in Saturday night's game, and he's now facing the consequences. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA gave Martin a one-game suspension for his involvement in the incident. His Miami teammate, Nikola Jovic, also received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, while Koloko was fined $15,000.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Scottie Barnes Won't Return vs. Heat After Suffering Ankle Injury

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns, Bucks Discuss Jae Crowder Trade amid Hawks, Heat Interest

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "been engaged in talks" with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat remain in pursuit of the veteran forward, but Milwaukee has also "registered interest." Crowder has yet to appear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson in Talks to Buy Stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Los Angeles Lakers legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per Semafor's Liz Reed:. "Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders, which is majority owned by the family of the late Al Davis, the people said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

