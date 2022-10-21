Read full article on original website
With Austin's 911 call center in 'crisis,' city and police leaders seek to boost staffing
City and police officials say Austin's 911 call center is currently short 50 call-takers and more than 20 dispatchers. (Courtesy City of Austin) Austin residents can expect to wait an average of 2 and a half minutes for their 911 calls to be answered with the city's 911 call center currently short around 70 staffers—a "crisis" situation that city and police leaders are hoping to address with an ongoing hiring and retention push.
First day of early voting brings over 35,000 ballots in Travis County
Austin Oaks Church brought in 1,488 Travis County voters on the first day of early voting. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Over 35,000 Travis County voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, Oct. 24. The first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election brought in 35,393 ballots,...
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant
The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center
The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
13 candidates sign on for Round Rock ISD trustee election forum
All but four of the candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will participate in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidate forum set for Oct. 25 at Kalahari Resorts Texas. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) All but four of the candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will participate...
Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting will begin Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot,...
Pflugerville ISD trustees opt against moving graduation to Cedar Park H-E-B Center
At an Oct. 20 meeting, Pflugerville ISD trustees considered moving the district's graduation ceremonies to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville ISD's graduation ceremonies will continue to take place at the Pfield following action from the PfISD board of trustees. At an Oct. 20 meeting, the...
Here is what Central Austin voters need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in Central Austin are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot, including links to Q&A's with local candidates as well as information on where to vote.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor
Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
Here is what Georgetown residents need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson County may cast their ballot at any county-run polling location. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in Georgetown are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on...
'CI Conversations': Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle
Christine DeLisle is the mayor of Leander. (Community Impact file photo) This episode of the Austin Breakdown continues the series of special episodes called "CI Conversations" with an interview with Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle. Guest host Connor McGovern sits down with DeLisle to discuss her journey as a public official and what the future holds for the Austin suburb.
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Kyle City Council Place 1
A total of six candidates are vying for the Kyle City Council Place 1 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Abode Stock) A total of six candidates are running for Kyle City Council Place 1. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4.
Nearly 5% of registered Williamson County voters cast ballots on first day of early voting
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On the first day of early voting in Williamson County on Oct. 24, 15,127 voters visited the polls to cast a ballot, according to unofficial voting data released by the county. In addition, 4,439 mail-in...
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
