Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

With Austin's 911 call center in 'crisis,' city and police leaders seek to boost staffing

City and police officials say Austin's 911 call center is currently short 50 call-takers and more than 20 dispatchers. (Courtesy City of Austin) Austin residents can expect to wait an average of 2 and a half minutes for their 911 calls to be answered with the city's 911 call center currently short around 70 staffers—a "crisis" situation that city and police leaders are hoping to address with an ongoing hiring and retention push.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant

The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Parks and Recreation to hire consultant for new recreation center

The Georgetown Recreation Center was expanded in 2009 for a total of 64,000 square feet. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Parks and Recreation department received approval from City Council to move forward with a feasibility study for expansion of the current recreation center and potential construction of a new facility at a meeting Oct. 25.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready

The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor

Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

'CI Conversations': Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle

Christine DeLisle is the mayor of Leander. (Community Impact file photo) This episode of the Austin Breakdown continues the series of special episodes called "CI Conversations" with an interview with Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle. Guest host Connor McGovern sits down with DeLisle to discuss her journey as a public official and what the future holds for the Austin suburb.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns

Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
LEANDER, TX
