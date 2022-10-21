Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I've no wish to kick a man when he's down. Especially one who's worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday's NY Times that he hadn't done "anything wrong, on any level," was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn't do it."
Hildur Guðnadóttir Composed the Meta Score of the Oscar Season
It’s a banner year for Oscar-winning Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”), who could make history as the first woman to be nominated twice in the same season for Best Picture contenders “TÁR” (Focus Features) and “Woman Talking” (UA). Both films focus on difficult subjects like power, abuse, and identity, and take the composer in varied musical directions. Her lyrical, guitar-driven score for “Women Talking” serves its purpose well in channeling a sense of hope for the traumatized Mennonite women at the center of Sarah Polley’s film, while her meta score for Todd Field’s psychological drama about the world of classical...
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Pawel Pawlikowski’s ‘The Island’ Thriller
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have grabbed lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, with the working title The Island, set to shoot in 2023. The dramatic thriller, loosely based on real events, will portray an attractive American couple in the 1930s who escape to their own private paradise on a deserted island and live off the land. But after a millionaire passing by on his yacht turns the couple into a tabloid newspaper sensation, a self-styled countess appears with two lovers and plans to build a luxury hotel on the island.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Women Talking' Review: Rooney Mara,...
People Have Lost It Over The "House Of The Dragon" Season Finale — Here Are The Best Jokes
"That finale took years off my life; what the heck are we supposed to do now."
Stream It Now: Apple Tree Hill on WITF Passport
A woman’s life spirals into chaos after a chance encounter. Content warning: murder, suicide, sexual assault, rape. What could have brought a law-abiding woman – an eminent geneticist – into court to be accused of complicity in a violent crime and potentially expose her involvement in a damaging and compromising lie?
