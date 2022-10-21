Read full article on original website
Related
Black bear attack leaves woman hospitalized in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A woman was attacked by a female black bear early Saturday morning. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says officers reported a bear-human attack at a home next to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. WDFW says the woman let her dog out when an adult female black bear charged her. Officers were able to...
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach
The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gold mining company violates law more than 3,000 times in Okanogan County
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the parent company to Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in Okanogan County, holds more than 3,000 violations of the Clean water act. According to Crown Resources, “Crown adhered to the highest environmental standards during operation and closure of the...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
mansontribune.com
East Wenatchee woman fled police multiple times before arrest
On October 19 th, 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives located Danielle Reyes, a 28-year-old resident of East Wenatchee, while she was driving a motor vehicle in Wenatchee. Reyes had numerous misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, and had been involved in eluding incidents with patrol officers in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in the recent past.
mansontribune.com
East Wenatchee man arrested for multiple warrants
On October 18 th , 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives observed Victor Dominguez, a 33-year-old resident from East Wenatchee, in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee. Dominguez had a warrant for a Felony DV Court Order Violation. Dominguez also had a felony warrant for Assault...
kpq.com
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
Comments / 0