Chelan, WA

q13fox.com

Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach

The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee

A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
WENATCHEE, WA
mansontribune.com

East Wenatchee woman fled police multiple times before arrest

On October 19 th, 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives located Danielle Reyes, a 28-year-old resident of East Wenatchee, while she was driving a motor vehicle in Wenatchee. Reyes had numerous misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, and had been involved in eluding incidents with patrol officers in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in the recent past.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
mansontribune.com

East Wenatchee man arrested for multiple warrants

On October 18 th , 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives observed Victor Dominguez, a 33-year-old resident from East Wenatchee, in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee. Dominguez had a warrant for a Felony DV Court Order Violation. Dominguez also had a felony warrant for Assault...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA

