Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Supply Woes Boost Product Prices as Oil Futures Dip
Crude futures closed lower after a choppy session on Monday, but diesel prices soared as the market took stock of supply and inventory issues. Recent comments by Colombia's Minister of Mines and Energy are being perceived as an effort at damage control. The past month saw considerable upheaval on global...
energyintel.com
Oman Sets 2050 Net-Zero Emissions Target
Oman has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The announcement was made on Sunday ahead of next month's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Oman is the third Middle East oil and gas producer to make...
energyintel.com
China's Gas Imports Fall Again
China’s natural gas imports, including pipeline gas imports and LNG imports, were at 10.2 million tons in September, down 3.7% compared with the same period last year, General Administration of Customs data showed this Monday. Russia’s Yatec won two upstream blocks at an auction on Monday, as it builds...
Comments / 0