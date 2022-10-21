Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
L.A. Weekly
$ATORI ZOOM Feels a Rush of Blood to the Head
A Rush of Blood to the Head (Parlophone/Capitol) $ATORI ZOOM Feels a Rush of Blood to the Head: L.A. rapper $ATORI ZOOM told us about his love for Coldplay. $ATORI ZOOM: This is difficult. As far as my favorite album of all time goes, I could choose much more musically intricate works of art that I adore, such as Kid A by Radiohead or Simple Things by Zero 7. But nothing has struck a chord with me personally and emotionally as much as Coldplay’s sophomore album, A Rush of Blood to the Head. I grew up being influenced by the tastes of my one older sister; I was only a toddler when this album was released while my sister was in the midst of her teenage years. I have vivid memories of being surrounded by Coldplay’s music throughout my childhood as she would listen to a lot of alternative rock at home, in the car, and any other opportunity she had to play music.
Zoe Saldana’s new Netflix series From Scratch has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir From Scratch begins by leaping forward in time, with a recounting of the author driving along a winding country road through a small Sicilian village in a rusted Fiat, her husband’s ashes in a small box tucked between her legs. “In Siciliy,” she writes, “every story begins with a marriage or death.” In her case, the story starts with both, though it certainly doesn’t end there.
Comments / 0