A Rush of Blood to the Head (Parlophone/Capitol) $ATORI ZOOM Feels a Rush of Blood to the Head: L.A. rapper $ATORI ZOOM told us about his love for Coldplay. $ATORI ZOOM: This is difficult. As far as my favorite album of all time goes, I could choose much more musically intricate works of art that I adore, such as Kid A by Radiohead or Simple Things by Zero 7. But nothing has struck a chord with me personally and emotionally as much as Coldplay’s sophomore album, A Rush of Blood to the Head. I grew up being influenced by the tastes of my one older sister; I was only a toddler when this album was released while my sister was in the midst of her teenage years. I have vivid memories of being surrounded by Coldplay’s music throughout my childhood as she would listen to a lot of alternative rock at home, in the car, and any other opportunity she had to play music.

4 HOURS AGO