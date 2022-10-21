ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins questionable to return vs. the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins is questionable to return vs. the Falcons with an ankle injury. Collins went to the injury tent after the Bengals went up 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon. He was replaced by Hakeem Adeniji after a quick three and out from the Falcons and when he returned to the sideline he didn’t have his helmet.
