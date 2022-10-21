CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting left tackle La’el Collins is questionable to return vs. the Falcons with an ankle injury. Collins went to the injury tent after the Bengals went up 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon. He was replaced by Hakeem Adeniji after a quick three and out from the Falcons and when he returned to the sideline he didn’t have his helmet.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO