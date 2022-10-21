Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mansontribune.com
East Wenatchee man arrested for multiple warrants
On October 18 th , 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives observed Victor Dominguez, a 33-year-old resident from East Wenatchee, in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee. Dominguez had a warrant for a Felony DV Court Order Violation. Dominguez also had a felony warrant for Assault...
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
KHQ Right Now
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake collapsed after a structure fire engulfed it. Grant County Fire District #5 (GCFD5) responded to the 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, where they saw the plant fully involved in fire. Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) PIO, Kyle Foreman, joined crews on the scene to assess the situation and keep the public informed of safety notices.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning on Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, Wash.- Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St. According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach
The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Woman Jailed After Three Run-Ins With Police Wednesday
A 28-year-old East Wenatchee woman is in jail after numerous run-ins with police Wednesday. Officers say Danielle Reyes drove away from two attempts to pull her over within minutes in Wenatchee. They say they blocked her from driving away a third time in East Wenatchee, although she slammed into a...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. GSCO says...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
q13fox.com
Washington wildlife agents kill black bear that hurt woman
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Wildlife authorities killed a black bear Saturday after it charged and injured a woman near a downtown park in the Bavarian-styled town of Leavenworth. The woman had let out her dog at around 7 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire at Moses Lake’s Larson community
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One woman died and a man was seriously injured when half of a duplex caught on fire in the Larson community on Thursday night. To this point, it’s still unclear what caused the fatal blaze. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 8900-block of Craw Ln in Moses...
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
nbcrightnow.com
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
nbcrightnow.com
Dolarway Rd in Ellensburg closed for the next month
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28. The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project. No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway....
Comments / 0