East Wenatchee, WA

mansontribune.com

East Wenatchee man arrested for multiple warrants

On October 18 th , 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives observed Victor Dominguez, a 33-year-old resident from East Wenatchee, in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee. Dominguez had a warrant for a Felony DV Court Order Violation. Dominguez also had a felony warrant for Assault...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake collapsed after a structure fire engulfed it. Grant County Fire District #5 (GCFD5) responded to the 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, where they saw the plant fully involved in fire. Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) PIO, Kyle Foreman, joined crews on the scene to assess the situation and keep the public informed of safety notices.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning on Chestnut Ave.

YAKIMA, Wash.- Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St. According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach

The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. GSCO says...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Washington wildlife agents kill black bear that hurt woman

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Wildlife authorities killed a black bear Saturday after it charged and injured a woman near a downtown park in the Bavarian-styled town of Leavenworth. The woman had let out her dog at around 7 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel

YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Dolarway Rd in Ellensburg closed for the next month

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28. The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project. No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway....
ELLENSBURG, WA

