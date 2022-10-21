ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Garbage Truck Driver Struck Dead By Passing Car After Plowing His Vehicle Into Berks Home

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A garbage truck crashed into a Berks County home early Friday morning, according to a report. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Netkids

A garbage truck crashed into a home in Berks County in the early morning of Friday. Oct. 21, according to a report from WFMZ.

The accident occurred on Schulz Road in Hereford Township at around 5:30 a.m., the outlet reported.

The driver, 55-year-old Scott L. Fichter of Bethlehem, exited the truck after the crash, but the vehicle continued to roll forward and ran him over, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio in a statement Friday afternoon.

Fichter was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where authorities pronounced him dead, the coroner added. It's not clear if anyone inside the home was injured.

State police, who are investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Comments / 15

Linda Witwer Turner
4d ago

the headline makes no sense 😕. what happened to the car? was he run over by his truck or struck by a car?

Reply(2)
22
Noel Allison
4d ago

Are these articles written by middle school students....

Reply
13
