East Wenatchee, WA

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case

An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A structure fire at the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake ended up collapsing the building, and a shelter-in-place warning was sent out by Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) due to air quality concerns. The initial advisory was set to expire on Monday morning, however...
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. The shelter-in-place...
Bear attacks Leavenworth woman while she was walking her dog

Nd, a Leavenworth resident was outside of her home in the 300 block of Commercial Street walking her dog when a bear attacked her. The female reported the bear attacked her from behind. The female fought back and punched the bear several times during the 10 to 15 second attack. The female received significant injuries and has received medical treatment.
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel

YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’

A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
