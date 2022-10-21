Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
kpq.com
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
Woman sustains significant injuries in bear attack near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was attacked by a bear early Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, a woman in her sixties, was walking her dog in her neighborhood just outside of Leavenworth when she was attacked by the bear, according to CCSO’s chief of patrol, Adam Musgrove.
KHQ Right Now
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A structure fire at the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake ended up collapsing the building, and a shelter-in-place warning was sent out by Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) due to air quality concerns. The initial advisory was set to expire on Monday morning, however...
KOMO News
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. The shelter-in-place...
mansontribune.com
Bear attacks Leavenworth woman while she was walking her dog
Nd, a Leavenworth resident was outside of her home in the 300 block of Commercial Street walking her dog when a bear attacked her. The female reported the bear attacked her from behind. The female fought back and punched the bear several times during the 10 to 15 second attack. The female received significant injuries and has received medical treatment.
Bear attack: Woman walking dog mauled in Washington
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A woman was walking her dog in a neighborhood just outside the mountain town of Leavenworth when she was attacked by a black bear early Saturday. According to KIRO-TV, the bear jumped out of the woods and attacked her. “She was just walking along and apparently...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
KIMA TV
Woman shot and killed near hotel in Yakima, homicide investigation underway
YAKIMA, Wash.— A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed near a hotel in Yakima early Friday morning, police say. Police say they responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of N. 1st street at 2 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they...
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
nbcrightnow.com
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’
A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
ifiberone.com
Stevens Pass road rage shooting victim left from Leavenworth after attending Oktoberfest
In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends. Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home...
Comments / 0