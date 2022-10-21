Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
KOMO News
State anticipates enforcement challenges if legal intoxication standard is lowered
WASHINGTON — Washington state officials are still looking into lowering the blood alcohol limit (BAC) but are finding enforcement may hinder its effectiveness. The National Traffic Safety Board is recommending that state officials lower the blood alcohol limit to .05 from .08. Utah lowered their BAC to .05 in...
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires
Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington
Stacker used data from Niche to find the best location to start a family in every state.
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
Are There Roundabout Rules in Tri-Cities? Please Stop Doing THIS! [MUST SEE VIDEO]
NO, everyone is NOT familiar with the rules of roundabouts. YOU need to read this. I've almost been in several accidents because people aren't paying attention. Daily, I am amazed at what I see on the roads. But back to roundabouts. Yes, there are rules. I did some checking with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
yaktrinews.com
Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan...
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
Comments / 0