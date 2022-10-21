ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford

The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
KUOW

Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound

On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
POULSBO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan...
CAMAS, WA

