Where to Get Legal Weed in Florida? Soon, at Your Local Circle K Gas Station
Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries has partnered with Circle K to test out marijuana pop-up shops in a small number of gas stations in Florida next year. Only medical marijuana users will be able to purchase the weed, given the state's current rules. More than 700,000 people in Florida have a medical marijuana license.
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
Circle K gas stations in Florida will start selling weed, legitimately
Finally, a national leader in munchies is teaming up with a weed dealer.
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season
Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
No Jackpot Winners In Saturday’s Powerball Drawing, Florida Players Now Have Chance At $610M
Powerball players awaited the numbers for the $580 million drawing on Saturday night. However, there were no jackpot winners as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to the Powerball website. The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19,
The mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in Florida
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in the state of Florida.
Florida State Fair announces flash ticket sale Friday
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale on Thursday for tickets to the 12-day event.
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Louisiana Residents Line Up for Chance at Half A Billion Dollars
As a rule, folks in Louisiana don't like to wait in line. But, if the reason is good enough, say a football game, some good gumbo, or a chance at half a billion dollars most of us will fight our impatient urges and wait in line with our fellow human beings.
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
