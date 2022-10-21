ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Meloni accepts mandate to form new government

 3 days ago
ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy's next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country's first woman prime minister.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties to victory at a Sept. 25 election.

"Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers," the presidential official Ugo Zampetti told reporters after Meloni had consulted with President Sergio Mattarella in his palace.

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which the new government will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

