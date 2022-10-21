ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
SHELTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pumpkin Festival dominates Plainville downtown

PLAINVILLE – Plainville’s downtown streets Saturday were filled with music, food smells, costumes and more during its annual Pumpkin Festival in celebration of the Halloween season and to raise money for area services assisted by the Plainville Community Fund. “It got started because myself and about 20 of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
westernmassnews.com

Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol community gathers to watch officers' funeral

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT
fox5ny.com

RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids

Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 1 Southington stays unbeaten with win over Windsor

SOUTHINGTON – The No. 1 Southington Blue Knights (6-0) were able to capitalize on mistakes and win the turnover battle against the Windsor Warriors (3-3) on Friday to remain unbeaten this season. Three of the Knights’ four scores followed Warrior turnovers, proving to be enough for the Blue Knights to hold off Windsor 27-20. “If you win the turnover battle, you typically win games,” Blue Knights head coach Mike Drury explained postgame.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy