This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
Pumpkin Festival dominates Plainville downtown
PLAINVILLE – Plainville’s downtown streets Saturday were filled with music, food smells, costumes and more during its annual Pumpkin Festival in celebration of the Halloween season and to raise money for area services assisted by the Plainville Community Fund. “It got started because myself and about 20 of...
“Swatting” incident at Enfield High School, several area schools
The Enfield Police Department received a phone call on Friday stating that there was an active incident at Enfield High School.
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator
WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
VIDEO: Bristol community gathers to watch officers' funeral
RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
No. 1 Southington stays unbeaten with win over Windsor
SOUTHINGTON – The No. 1 Southington Blue Knights (6-0) were able to capitalize on mistakes and win the turnover battle against the Windsor Warriors (3-3) on Friday to remain unbeaten this season. Three of the Knights’ four scores followed Warrior turnovers, proving to be enough for the Blue Knights to hold off Windsor 27-20. “If you win the turnover battle, you typically win games,” Blue Knights head coach Mike Drury explained postgame.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
