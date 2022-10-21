Read full article on original website
Officials approve 69-unit Downtown complex intended to serve large families
The building, called "Queen Beach," will include a mix of studios (10), three-bedroom (24), four-bedroom (12) and five-bedroom apartments (23). The post Officials approve 69-unit Downtown complex intended to serve large families appeared first on Long Beach Post.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How one food truck is fighting to end hunger and build community amongst unhoused people in L.A.
Every Friday, an orange food truck parks on New High Street in Downtown Los Angeles on its first stop of the day. This isn’t your average LA food truck, though – food is not for sale, and the truck’s sole purpose is to hand out free food to unhoused people.
LA Council Votes To Explore AC Requirement In Residential Rental Units
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore requiring residential rental units in the city to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners.
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
citywatchla.com
First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line
After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
foxla.com
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families
The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Long Beach unemployment falls back below pre-pandemic levels
Throughout the county, education services added the most jobs from August to September, thanks to the start of the fall semester for colleges and universities. The post Long Beach unemployment falls back below pre-pandemic levels appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
6 masked bandits sought in Mid-City armed robbery
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for six people, four of them armed, after a robbery in Mid-City Saturday afternoon. The robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m., when police responded to a parking lot in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Matthew Cruz, an LAPD spokesperson.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
pasadenanow.com
Auto Theft Suspects Crash Shortly After Pasadena Police End Vehicle Pursuit
A suspected stolen vehicle was crashed Saturday, shortly after Pasadena police broke off a vehicle pursuit that entered the Foothill (210) Freeway. The pursuit began about 4 p.m. at Lake Street near the 210 Freeway, said Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic...
KCRA.com
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
