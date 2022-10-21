ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line

After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beth Torres

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars

Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

6 masked bandits sought in Mid-City armed robbery

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for six people, four of them armed, after a robbery in Mid-City Saturday afternoon. The robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m., when police responded to a parking lot in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Matthew Cruz, an LAPD spokesperson.
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC10

2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Auto Theft Suspects Crash Shortly After Pasadena Police End Vehicle Pursuit

A suspected stolen vehicle was crashed Saturday, shortly after Pasadena police broke off a vehicle pursuit that entered the Foothill (210) Freeway. The pursuit began about 4 p.m. at Lake Street near the 210 Freeway, said Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy