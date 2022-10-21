Read full article on original website
Wendy Baxter
3d ago
This wasn't done to harm children. These pills are being hidden in candy boxes and bags to try and sneak through security and police. It's called smuggling. SMH. Trust me the transports, the cartel, and drug dealers know where their product is....and if it's being given out for free to the public... it's our government distributing it. Nobody else is going to give away thousands of $$ of drugs. Welcome to the Crack pandemic of the new millennium.
Reply(1)
9
Related
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
Mystery remains 4 years after woman drove wife and 6 adopted kids off a cliff wiping out entire family
THEIR family pictures would tell a story of a happy family, bound together by love, shared passions and matching t-shirts. But the reality of the Hart family would turn out to be very different from the carefully curated image presented to the world. In fact, any mention of their name...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral
What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?
Mom Allegedly Took Selfies and Drugs While Toddler Was Drowning In Pond
Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide following the death of her son. She has yet to appear in court.
Mystery of missing woman ‘solved’ after ‘killer’s’ handwritten note discovered in trash can
A BAY Area woman's disappearance may have just been solved after police found a handwritten note that appeared to have instructions for how to hide her body. Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing from the home of her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in late January. Her car was later found with...
Texas couple rescues baby abandoned in their shed overnight
The baby was taken to a Houston hospital with a broken leg.
Video Footage Shows Slain Georgia Mom's Final Moments At Family Dollar Store Before Mysterious Disappearance
Some of the items Debbie Collier purchased at a store the afternoon of Sept. 10, including a “partially burnt” blue tarp and red tote bag, were found near her remains. Some of a slain Georgia mom’s final moments were captured in video footage before she mysteriously was found dead, naked and burned in the nearby woods.
Cassie Carli update – charges are dropped against her ex Marcus Spanevelo after her cause of death ‘undetermined’
THE charges against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend have been dropped after an autopsy revealed the mother died in an undetermined manner. Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun show prosecutors have closed the case previously filed against Marcus Spanevelo, 37. The charges included evidence tampering, destruction of evidence, and supplying false...
Good News Network
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
West Virginia Dad OWNS Creep For Approaching His Young Daughter
A good ol’ fashioned, well-deserved, a**-whooping is what you call this. Samantha Wilkinson of West Virginia shared the following about her YouTube video which shows her husband manhandling a local pedophile:. “My 6 year old daughter and her two friends were tried to be lured to this creep today...
Police Discover Body Parts ‘Protruding From’ Oklahoma River During Search for Missing Men
In the midst of the search for four missing Oklahoma bikers, police have discovered human remains “protruding from” the surface of Deep Fork River. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the remains, however, they have contacted the families of the missing men “out of respect” to notify them of the discovery.
Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed
A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 7