Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
DENVER, CO
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact

The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
OREGON STATE
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8

Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve. Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad. Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:. CB Kalon Barnes. OL James Empey. LB Cameron Goode. LB...
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Falcons part ways with 2nd round pick from Dimitroff era

When Atlanta selected Davidson 47th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was a highly touted recruit out of Auburn. Davidson joins Deadrin Senat — a 2018 3rd round pick — as an early-round pick from the previous regime released by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. It wasn’t...
ATLANTA, GA
Chubb, Hackett Address Rampant Broncos Trade Rumors

As the nosediving 2-5 Broncos — bereft of draft capital — surely weigh the possibility of conducting a fire sale at the Nov. 1 trade deadline, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb acknowledged that he could be swept up in the winds of change. "Yeah, I heard about [the trade...
DENVER, CO
Mike Mayock On Potentially Huge Trade For Steelers’ Chase Claypool Before 2022 Deadline “I Don’t Think You Can Move Him”

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under a lot of media duress lately. They’re 2-4 after sandwiching two wins with a four-game losing streak, they’ve been hit by the injury bug, and now the latest news coming out about them is the potential availability of wide receiver Chase Claypool as a potential trade candidate.
PITTSBURGH, PA

