ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenas Trump and says it has 'overwhelming evidence' that he 'orchestrated and oversaw' efforts to overturn the 2020 election

The Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenaed former President Trump for documents and testimony. The committee laid out in detail Trump's multi-pronged effort to subvert the election results. Trump has until November 4 to produce the relevant documents and was called to testify on November 14. The House Select Committee investigating...
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud arrests aim to suppress Black votes

Ask Americans what voter fraud looks like, and many will describe it as stuffing ballot boxes with votes from dead people or rigging voting machines so they spit out predetermined winners. They might even mention jackbooted thugs’, Ku Klux Klan riders’ or crooked corporations’ threatening voters’ jobs if they don’t vote a certain way. What they won’t describe as fraud is the case of an American citizen, who after being assured by government officials that he or she can register to vote, registers and votes.
FLORIDA STATE
Newswest9.com

No, absentee ballots aren’t only counted in close races

The U.S. midterm elections are approaching, with voters submitting their ballots before or on Nov. 8. Here at VERIFY, our mission is to stop the spread of misinformation, which includes answering common questions surrounding the voting process. This reporting is part of a series of stories ahead of the midterm...
ARIZONA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

What those 19 Florida arrests on voting fraud charges were really about | Letters

The Aug. 18 arrests of 19 people for alleged voting fraud, following an investigation by the new Office of Election Crimes and Security, is just another political tool employed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to use minorities as unknowing pawns. The purpose of this is twofold. First, it tries to depict Democrats and Black Americans as lawbreakers and cheats in the voting process. Second, it tries to bait Democrats into defending those arrested, who had been convicted of murder and felony sexual offenses, making it appear that Democrats are soft on crime and criminals. DeSantis said those arrested are going to “pay the price.” However, I think charges will eventually be dropped, as they should be, for it is obvious by viewing the body-worn camera footage that those arrested thought they had the right to vote and did not intentionally break Florida’s confusing voting law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

9.3M early votes cast two weeks before Election Day

More than 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots two weeks ahead of the midterms, according to the United States Elections Project. Around 2.5 million have cast early votes in-person, and 6.8 million mail-in ballots have been returned — for a total of more than 9.3 million early ballots across 35 states reporting data so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Where Do I Vote This Year? How to Find Your Polling Place This Election Day 2022

Once you're registered to vote and have gathered everything you need to cast your ballot on Election Day 2022, like your ID, it's time to find out where your polling place is this year. For any number of reasons, your usual polling location could be somewhere else this year. For instance, in some areas, the polling location may be in a different building if you vote before Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Ad-Hoc Voter Monitoring Group Intimidating Arizonans, Says Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. voter-rights organizations have asked a federal judge to temporarily stop a grassroots group from monitoring voter drop boxes in Arizona for alleged voter fraud, the week after state officials asked federal prosecutors to probe the group for possible voter intimidation. A lawsuit filed by Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

2 in 5 U.S. voters worry about intimidation at polls - Reuters/Ipsos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two in five U.S. voters say they are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling stations during the country's midterm elections, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. So far no violence has been reported at any early voting centers or ballot drop-off locations ahead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy