The Aug. 18 arrests of 19 people for alleged voting fraud, following an investigation by the new Office of Election Crimes and Security, is just another political tool employed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to use minorities as unknowing pawns. The purpose of this is twofold. First, it tries to depict Democrats and Black Americans as lawbreakers and cheats in the voting process. Second, it tries to bait Democrats into defending those arrested, who had been convicted of murder and felony sexual offenses, making it appear that Democrats are soft on crime and criminals. DeSantis said those arrested are going to “pay the price.” However, I think charges will eventually be dropped, as they should be, for it is obvious by viewing the body-worn camera footage that those arrested thought they had the right to vote and did not intentionally break Florida’s confusing voting law.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO