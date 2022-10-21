Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Were 30K Colorado Non-Citizens Told to Vote in Coming Midterms?
Ads were sent out to residents unable to vote in elections, which has been seized upon by some to suggest a conspiracy is afoot.
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina court rules poll watchers don't have to adhere to on-site rule
(The Center Square) — At-large poll observers will not be bound by a North Carolina State Board of Elections rule requiring them to remain on-site for four hours, a Wake County Superior Court has ruled. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ruled last week against the State Board of Elections...
Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenas Trump and says it has 'overwhelming evidence' that he 'orchestrated and oversaw' efforts to overturn the 2020 election
The Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenaed former President Trump for documents and testimony. The committee laid out in detail Trump's multi-pronged effort to subvert the election results. Trump has until November 4 to produce the relevant documents and was called to testify on November 14. The House Select Committee investigating...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud arrests aim to suppress Black votes
Ask Americans what voter fraud looks like, and many will describe it as stuffing ballot boxes with votes from dead people or rigging voting machines so they spit out predetermined winners. They might even mention jackbooted thugs’, Ku Klux Klan riders’ or crooked corporations’ threatening voters’ jobs if they don’t vote a certain way. What they won’t describe as fraud is the case of an American citizen, who after being assured by government officials that he or she can register to vote, registers and votes.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms
CNN — More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles.
Newswest9.com
No, absentee ballots aren’t only counted in close races
The U.S. midterm elections are approaching, with voters submitting their ballots before or on Nov. 8. Here at VERIFY, our mission is to stop the spread of misinformation, which includes answering common questions surrounding the voting process. This reporting is part of a series of stories ahead of the midterm...
What those 19 Florida arrests on voting fraud charges were really about | Letters
The Aug. 18 arrests of 19 people for alleged voting fraud, following an investigation by the new Office of Election Crimes and Security, is just another political tool employed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to use minorities as unknowing pawns. The purpose of this is twofold. First, it tries to depict Democrats and Black Americans as lawbreakers and cheats in the voting process. Second, it tries to bait Democrats into defending those arrested, who had been convicted of murder and felony sexual offenses, making it appear that Democrats are soft on crime and criminals. DeSantis said those arrested are going to “pay the price.” However, I think charges will eventually be dropped, as they should be, for it is obvious by viewing the body-worn camera footage that those arrested thought they had the right to vote and did not intentionally break Florida’s confusing voting law.
9.3M early votes cast two weeks before Election Day
More than 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots two weeks ahead of the midterms, according to the United States Elections Project. Around 2.5 million have cast early votes in-person, and 6.8 million mail-in ballots have been returned — for a total of more than 9.3 million early ballots across 35 states reporting data so far.
CNET
Where Do I Vote This Year? How to Find Your Polling Place This Election Day 2022
Once you're registered to vote and have gathered everything you need to cast your ballot on Election Day 2022, like your ID, it's time to find out where your polling place is this year. For any number of reasons, your usual polling location could be somewhere else this year. For instance, in some areas, the polling location may be in a different building if you vote before Election Day.
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
Poll watching: What does it mean, what do watchers do, what is the law?
Since the 2020 election, state legislators have introduced at least 40 bills in 20 different states addressing the role of poll watchers in an election. Poll watchers, volunteers who watch over the casting and the counting of ballots in elections, are often appointed by a candidate or by their political party.
Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm elections
Security has been ramped up across polling stations in the US as voters begin casting early ballots in the midterm elections. Scepticism caused by Donald Trump’s debunked claims of voter fraud has led to increased precautions across the 35 states that allow some form of early voting. “Since 2020...
US News and World Report
U.S. Ad-Hoc Voter Monitoring Group Intimidating Arizonans, Says Lawsuit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. voter-rights organizations have asked a federal judge to temporarily stop a grassroots group from monitoring voter drop boxes in Arizona for alleged voter fraud, the week after state officials asked federal prosecutors to probe the group for possible voter intimidation. A lawsuit filed by Arizona...
AOL Corp
2 in 5 U.S. voters worry about intimidation at polls - Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two in five U.S. voters say they are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling stations during the country's midterm elections, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. So far no violence has been reported at any early voting centers or ballot drop-off locations ahead...
Justices to sort out if Pennsylvania mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
Senior Pennsylvania elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made under a compressed schedule laid...
