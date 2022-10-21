Read full article on original website
The Steinway Mission
Since 2017, the Keene State music department has been in the process of becoming the only college in northern New England to be an “all Steinway school.”. In order to achieve this, a school must have 90% of the pianos on campus be from Steinway & Sons, a world renowned instrument manufacturer.
KSC student produces Pumpkinfest documentary
Pumpkinfest was a pumpkin-filled Halloween tradition in Keene, N.H. for 23 years. However, the annual festival was cancelled after riots broke out at the event in 2014. KSC junior and film major Gavin Key produced his documentary, “Let it Shine: The Story of the Pumpkin Festival,” which outlined the history of the festival.
Raylynmor Opera performs at KSC
The Raylynmor Monadnock Opera Company performed at KSC on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the Redfern Arts Center Alumni Recital Hall. The company primarily showcases repertoire that was composed by German-French Composer Jacques Offenbach. The performance featured soprano Francesca Frederico, mezzo-soprano Amy Maude Helfer, tenor Omar Najmi, baritone Bryan Murray, and...
Concert Band prepares for fall concert
KSC’s Concert Band has been busy rehearsing this semester for their upcoming fall concert. The performance will center around the theme of, “Flying with Heroes,” and include heroic music from movies, television and novels, according to Concert Band Director Dr. John Hart. Hart said that he wanted...
