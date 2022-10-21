ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

wajr.com

Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
JOURDANTON, TX
WDTV

Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
DUNDEE, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wajr.com

Former Fairmont Chief of Police dies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Thirty-three year law enforcement veteran and former Fairmont Chief of Police Edward Devito has died at the age of 94. Devito joined the Fairmont police Department in 1958 and as part of his job photographed crime scenes and devloped the images at his home darkroom. He was noted for solving the 1974 Windmill Park triple murder and served on the drug task force until 1987 when he earned the rank of Chief. He retired in 1991.
FAIRMONT, WV
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
wajr.com

It’s WVU Homecoming Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It is Homecoming week on the campus of West Virginia University with an entire week of activities leading up to the Big 12 game against TCU in Milan Puskar Stadium. Vice President of Alumni Relations Kevin Berry said activities are planned all week for the first Homecoming celebration since the pandemic.
MORGANTOWN, WV
fox2detroit.com

Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid

MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
MELVINDALE, MI

