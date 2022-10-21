FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Thirty-three year law enforcement veteran and former Fairmont Chief of Police Edward Devito has died at the age of 94. Devito joined the Fairmont police Department in 1958 and as part of his job photographed crime scenes and devloped the images at his home darkroom. He was noted for solving the 1974 Windmill Park triple murder and served on the drug task force until 1987 when he earned the rank of Chief. He retired in 1991.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO