Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.

