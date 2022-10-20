Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Butler County residents to vote on future of city school systems
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County voters could soon make it more challenging to separate from the county school system. An amendment on the 2022 ballot would prevent any city from creating its own school system without a county vote. “I don’t see a need for a separate school...
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fall Festivals, Gospel Events Coming to our Area; See Updated Calendar
SAT – Oct 29 – 6 PM – Trinity Memorial Baptist Church, 2700 Old Selma Road will be hosting a Fun Harvest Festival with games, fun and friends. Admission is free. WED – Nov 2 – 7 PM – Gospel Music Festival at Graceland 2022 will begin. Hoppers, Inspirations, Jeff & Sherri Easter, Guardians and Truesong on Wednesday night, Thursday night will feature Karen Peck and New River, Kingsmen, Martins, Joseph Habedank and Josh & Ashley Franks. Friday night lineup has Triumphant, Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Combs, Carolina The Band, and Emily Ann Roberts. There will be matinee showcase concerts, artists booths and vendors. Call 1877-777-0606 for more information.
wdhn.com
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
wdhn.com
FEMA buyout of homes from Elba’s 2015 Christmas Flood is coming to an end
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—This Christmas will mark the seventh anniversary of the “Great Elba Flood” of 2015. Several days of torrential rain caused the Pea River to run outside its banks and the city was declared a Federal Disaster area. One can still see remnants of homes in...
WSFA
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
Troy Messenger
Parade with the Peanut Butter Festival nuts!
The Peanut Butter Festival is traditionally held the last Saturday in October and already downtown Brundidge is peanut stacked and ready for the annual harvest and heritage celebration. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the festival grounds will be filled with old-time demonstrations, games, contests, art...
wtvy.com
Barry Moore: Election is about the G’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore campaigned—well, that’s not exactly correct—as he spoke to a political group in Dothan on Thursday. Calling it campaigning would suggest the staunch conservative from Enterprise was looking to sway votes in his favor. But Moore is already the preference...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
wtvy.com
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
wdhn.com
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
WSFA
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game. Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in...
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
Comments / 0