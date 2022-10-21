Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V review
An excellent homage to a vintage style, with added modern touches. We reviewed Charvel’s relaunched San Dimas bass guitars a year ago, partly because we’re suckers for ’80s chic around here, and a day-glo finish always gets our collective heads spinning. More importantly, they were and remain...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender CEO Andy Mooney: “There are still heaps of virtuoso players, but there are fewer guitar gods now”
More people are playing guitar than ever, says the Big F's main man, but they're doing so “for more reasons than just wanting to be a rock star”. “When that article came out with the headline ‘Guitar is dead’, that was the definition of fake news,” Fender CEO Andy Mooney told Guitar World in 2020, referencing a Washington Post (opens in new tab) article lamenting the death of the six-string.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars unveils striking new 7-string signature model for Heavy As Texas guitarist Marzi Montazeri
The eye-catching Type E sports a pair of hot-wound Duncan Solar Alnico VIIIs. “These guys really sing,” the former Phil Anselmo riff maestro says. Solar Guitars has been expanding its Artist Series as of late, with new models for Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down, Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, and now Marzi Montazeri, former guitarist with Phil Anselmo and current axeman of Houston metallers Heavy As Texas.
Guitar World Magazine
LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects
The innovative acoustic boasts a trio of built-in effects, and clocks in at almost $200 cheaper than its touchscreen-equipped predecessor. In May, LAVA MUSIC introduced the BLUE LAVA acoustic electric guitar – the latest installment to its family of smart guitars, which followed closely in the footsteps of the highly innovative, touchscreen-equipped LAVA ME 3.
Guitar World Magazine
Worst nightmare: band loses “every piece of musical gear” they own in freak studio fire
A fundraiser has been launched to help Omni Rooms in Bristol, UK, as well as post-rock outfit Last Hyena and any other acts affected. In a scenario that ranks among many guitarists’ greatest fears, UK math-rock band Last Hyena have shared the news that their studio and rehearsal space has burned down, along with all the gear inside.
Guitar World Magazine
Kramer Disciple D-1 Bass review
Designed with player-friendliness in mind, the Kramer Disciple D-1 may look like a hair-metal instrument, but there’s much more to it than that. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Guitar World Magazine
Metal bassist and YouTube hero Kello Gonzalez: “How I went from zero to 75k subscribers...”
Kello Gonzalez is a Mexican bassist of phenomenal talent, recording and touring the world with the prog-metal band Parazit, but he’s better known to a whole demographic of online bass fans for his YouTube channel. There might be a million clips of musicians doing their thing online, but Kelly’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Nashville session ace Dave Roe: “The night I played bass with Jaco Pastorius on drums”
Dave Roe is a lucky man, as he is the first to admit. His anecdote about auditioning for the late Johnny Cash is proof of that. "I got the gig with him because a friend of mine lied and told him that I was the best slap rockabilly bass player that ever lived. I didn’t have a clue what that was! So I just went out and did it, and he busted me on it.
Guitar World Magazine
Behold Rickenbacker’s new Midnight Purple 330
The story goes that Ben Hall, son of recently retired company president John, and grandson of Francis Hall who led the firm during its ’60s heyday, posted a pic on the Rickenbacker Guitars’ Facebook page back in May 2021. It was of a metallic purple 330 model (Hall...
Guitar World Magazine
Young busker praised by Metallica after absolutely smashing Master of Puppets cover
The unidentified guitar hero wielded an Ibanez Paul Gilbert Mikro signature model and navigated his way through the track's riffs and solos without breaking a sweat. Thanks in part to Netflix’s Stranger Things, Metallica’s Master of Puppets is now the heavy metal anthem of a whole new generation, after it was heard in quite spectacular fashion on the small screen during 2022’s most talked-about TV show.
Guitar World Magazine
Mooer enters the headless guitar market with fan-fretted digital GTRS Wing Series models
The radical six-strings come loaded with the GTRS Intelligent system, boasting a Super Knob that grants access to 126 effects, 11 guitar sims, a drum machine and an 80-second looper. Last year, Mooer caught the eye of guitar fans when it announced its first foray into the world of electric...
Guitar World Magazine
Aclam The Woman Tone review
In basic terms, this is a quality Marshall-flavoured overdrive pedal with the added practicality of a switchable tone preset. But, more specifically, if you want to recreate that Clapton flavour, this will give you instant access.
Guitar World Magazine
Nita Strauss taps Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and unleashes the shred on towering metal anthem, The Wolf You Feed
“Nita and I finally got to collaborate – something we have both wanted to do for years!” White-Gluz says of the track, which features weighty riffs and blazing leads aplenty. Nita Strauss has partnered with Arch Enemy leader Alissa White-Gluz on a blistering riff-fueled new single, The Wolf...
Guitar World Magazine
Robert DeLeo on how his vintage guitar collection inspired his first-ever solo album and the songwriting secrets behind Stone Temple Pilots' Core
The principal songwriter behind some of STP's biggest hits details the magic of old gear and why he never changes his acoustic guitar strings. Lessons Learned, the debut solo album from Stone Temple Pilots songwriter, bassist and backing vocalist Robert DeLeo, is the kind of record that feels as familiar as it does foreign. The overall format of the music is distinctly different to that of his main band, who became alternative rock royalty following the release of 1992 debut album Core.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Guitar World Magazine
Fabrizio Grossi has worked with everyone from George Clinton to Billy F.Gibbons, Steve Vai to Ice-T. But in the event of an unlikely effects-based apocalypse, which pedals would he save from the flames?
It's the fifth episode of Pedalpocalypse, and the first one to feature a bass player. Welcome Fabrizio Grossi, MD of the Supersonic Blues Machine, and a man who's added low-end to everyone from Steve Vai to Neal Schon, Robben Ford to Slash, Walter Trout to Leslie West. We check over...
Guitar World Magazine
John Petrucci: “If a guitarist is onstage playing their ass off, backing tracks don't bother me. But if they're faking it or pretending, that's a whole different thing”
Dream Theater's shredder-in-chief weighs in on the use of pre-recorded elements in live shows, and discusses his first-ever headline solo tour, which sees him sharing the stage with Mike Portnoy for the first time since 2010. There are few guitarists within the dual realms of prog and metal who cast...
