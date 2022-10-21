Read full article on original website
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
NASA'S Webb Telescope Captures Incredible Never-Before-Seen View of the Pillars of Creation
The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an even more detailed image of a famed celestial sight, NASA shared on Wednesday. The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth. The region was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, giving scientists a view of the breathtaking area. Though they may appear to be a craggy rock formation, the pillars...
ZDNet
NASA's Curiosity has arrived at a special region of Mars. Here's why it's important
After 10 years of being on Mars, the Curiosity rover reached a long-awaited salty region of the planet. This region is vital to the exploration of the red planet because it could give scientists a better picture of what the climate on Mars was like before it dried up and became the frozen desert it is today.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
CNET
NASA Mars Rover Reaches Awe-Inspiring Salty Region at Last
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. More than 10 years on Mars. Dust and sand and cold and pointy rocks. NASA's Curiosity rover has weathered a lot on its way to a triumphant arrival in what's called the "sulfate-bearing unit" of the Gale Crater. This fascinating place is full of salty minerals, and it's a treasure trove for scientists investigating the history of water on the red planet.
satnews.com
Orbital Assembly’s ‘Our Future in Space’ New Space Business and Exploration Podcast
Orbital Assembly’s podcast is described as: A captivating and informative podcast forum dedicated to successfully building a human space civilization throughout the solar ecosystem has been introduced on popular platforms. The program is produced and presented by Orbital Assembly, the weekly podcast “Our Future in Space” will feature the...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Gizmodo
NASA Wants More Spacecraft for Its Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions
NASA has requested three new spacecraft from Lockheed Martin, which the space agency needs to fly astronauts to the Moon as part of its upcoming and ambitious Artemis program. The company has already delivered two Orion spacecraft and is currently in the process of building three more for Artemis missions 3 through 5. The newly announced batch of Orion spacecraft is meant for Artemis 6 to 8, the company announced on Thursday. The next-generation crew module is designed for deep space exploration, carrying astronauts to the Moon and possibly even further destinations like Mars in the future.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
NASA is launching a study on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Best ever quality NASA photos shared in new book and online event
It's been 50 years since man last landed on the moon. Andy Saunders has been restoring images from the Apollo missions
insideevs.com
NASA Cooling Method Could Allow Super-Quick EV Charging
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
myscience.org
NASA to Host Briefing on InSight, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Findings
Scientists from two Mars missions will discuss how they combined images and data for a major finding on the Red Planet. NASA will host a virtual media briefing at 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT) on Thursday, Oct. 27, to share new scientific findings based on observations from the agency’s InSight Mars lander and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).
Phys.org
Completing Einstein's homework on special relativity in electromagnetism
Albert Einstein, one of the most celebrated modern scientists, proposed the revolutionary theory of special relativity more than a century ago. This theory forms the basis of most of what we understand about the universe, but a part of it has not been experimentally demonstrated until now. Scientists from the...
scitechdaily.com
Tantalizing Science and Dangerous Hazards: NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Reaches Long-Awaited Salty Region
NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover has arrived at a special region believed to have formed as Mars’ climate was drying. After trekking this summer through a narrow, sand-lined pass, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover recently arrived in the “sulfate-bearing unit.” This long-sought region of Mount Sharp is enriched with abundant salty minerals.
