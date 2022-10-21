ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
HAWAII STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
People

NASA'S Webb Telescope Captures Incredible Never-Before-Seen View of the Pillars of Creation

The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an even more detailed image of a famed celestial sight, NASA shared on Wednesday. The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth. The region was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, giving scientists a view of the breathtaking area. Though they may appear to be a craggy rock formation, the pillars...
ZDNet

NASA's Curiosity has arrived at a special region of Mars. Here's why it's important

After 10 years of being on Mars, the Curiosity rover reached a long-awaited salty region of the planet. This region is vital to the exploration of the red planet because it could give scientists a better picture of what the climate on Mars was like before it dried up and became the frozen desert it is today.
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Reaches Awe-Inspiring Salty Region at Last

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. More than 10 years on Mars. Dust and sand and cold and pointy rocks. NASA's Curiosity rover has weathered a lot on its way to a triumphant arrival in what's called the "sulfate-bearing unit" of the Gale Crater. This fascinating place is full of salty minerals, and it's a treasure trove for scientists investigating the history of water on the red planet.
satnews.com

Orbital Assembly’s ‘Our Future in Space’ New Space Business and Exploration Podcast

Orbital Assembly’s podcast is described as: A captivating and informative podcast forum dedicated to successfully building a human space civilization throughout the solar ecosystem has been introduced on popular platforms. The program is produced and presented by Orbital Assembly, the weekly podcast “Our Future in Space” will feature the...
Gizmodo

NASA Wants More Spacecraft for Its Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has requested three new spacecraft from Lockheed Martin, which the space agency needs to fly astronauts to the Moon as part of its upcoming and ambitious Artemis program. The company has already delivered two Orion spacecraft and is currently in the process of building three more for Artemis missions 3 through 5. The newly announced batch of Orion spacecraft is meant for Artemis 6 to 8, the company announced on Thursday. The next-generation crew module is designed for deep space exploration, carrying astronauts to the Moon and possibly even further destinations like Mars in the future.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

NASA is launching a study on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
FLORIDA STATE
insideevs.com

NASA Cooling Method Could Allow Super-Quick EV Charging

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
myscience.org

NASA to Host Briefing on InSight, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Findings

Scientists from two Mars missions will discuss how they combined images and data for a major finding on the Red Planet. NASA will host a virtual media briefing at 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT) on Thursday, Oct. 27, to share new scientific findings based on observations from the agency’s InSight Mars lander and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Completing Einstein's homework on special relativity in electromagnetism

Albert Einstein, one of the most celebrated modern scientists, proposed the revolutionary theory of special relativity more than a century ago. This theory forms the basis of most of what we understand about the universe, but a part of it has not been experimentally demonstrated until now. Scientists from the...
scitechdaily.com

Tantalizing Science and Dangerous Hazards: NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Reaches Long-Awaited Salty Region

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover has arrived at a special region believed to have formed as Mars’ climate was drying. After trekking this summer through a narrow, sand-lined pass, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover recently arrived in the “sulfate-bearing unit.” This long-sought region of Mount Sharp is enriched with abundant salty minerals.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy