ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Christian Youth Theater

Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Sac Library Author JaNay Brown-Wood

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sacramento teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance

A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a local teenager who was missing for almost two years before returning home this past March, police said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a K-8 elementary school. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. CBS Sacramento reports that Olivares is a second-grade teacher.Michael Ramirez was reported missing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Lawyer of Stockton 'Serial Killings' suspect worries he's not getting fair trail

Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance nine days after he was arrested. Brownlee is accused of killing six people dating back to April 2021. Lawyer of Stockton ‘Serial Killings’ suspect worries …. Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, officials say

At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, fire officials said. Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, …. At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.  Police responded to reports of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS News

Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy