Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox40
Christian Youth Theater
Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
Fox40
Sac Library Author JaNay Brown-Wood
10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. On Tuesday, October 25, the Sacramento Public Library will host children’s author, early childhood educator, and Sac State alumni Dr. JaNay Brown-Wood. The free event will celebrate the author’s new early math book “Too-Small Tyson.” In addition to reading her book, Dr. Brown-Wood will lead an early math activity and speak to simple strategies parents, and caregivers can use in supporting the development of their child’s early math skills. This program is designed for families with children between 0 – 5. A limited number of books will be available to take home and keep.
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
Sacramento teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance
A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a local teenager who was missing for almost two years before returning home this past March, police said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a K-8 elementary school. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. CBS Sacramento reports that Olivares is a second-grade teacher.Michael Ramirez was reported missing...
Fox40
Lawyer of Stockton 'Serial Killings' suspect worries he's not getting fair trail
Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance nine days after he was arrested. Brownlee is accused of killing six people dating back to April 2021. Lawyer of Stockton ‘Serial Killings’ suspect worries …. Stockton "Serial Killings" suspect Wesley Brownlee made his second court appearance...
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: Study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
Fox40
Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, officials say
At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue in Antelope, fire officials said. Vehicle ends up partially on a roof after a crash, …. At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash, which occurred near Roseville...
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
Fox40
Sacramento State Hornets to host Big Sky showdown with Montana in nationally televised game
The Sacramento State football team is hosting the Montana Grizzlies in a matchup between two top-10 teams in the FCS. The Hornets are off to their best start since 1991 and look to improve to 7-0 when they host the Grizzlies in a game that'll be televised nationally. Sacramento State...
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13. Police responded to reports of […]
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Multiple guns off Sacramento streets after weekend of arrests, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested 17 people between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16 and took guns off the streets in the process. Police reported 12 incidents that led to guns being found, with half of them beginning as traffic stops. On Oct. 14, there were five incidents. Officers conducted three traffic […]
Rain possible in Sacramento area this weekend: Freeze watch also in place in surrounding counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Over the weekend the Sacramento area will possibly see rain, wind, and snow in the mountains, along with a freeze watch in Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers in Sacramento with a high of 71 degrees. […]
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
Comments / 0