She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.

3 DAYS AGO