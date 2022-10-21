Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Avengers From the Past and Present Assemble Against an Army of Mephistos
The first look at Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 features the present day and prehistoric versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Mephisto's Council of Red. The November one-shot begins the end of writer Jason Aaron's nearly five-year run on the Avengers, with Mephisto stepping forward as the main antagonist causing chaos throughout the timestream and multiverse. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover will span Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever. Aaron is joined on Avengers Assemble Alpha by superstar artist Bryan Hitch, and a look at the conflict in the one-shot can be seen in the first look images.
comicon.com
Marvel’s 2023 Stormbreakers Kick Of The Year With Exciting New Variant Covers
The latest class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers is already starting to make their mark on the Marvel Universe. In January, they’ll be featured in a fantastic series of variant covers. Stormbreakers is the latest version in a long line of artist highlight programs that stretch back over a decade....
comicon.com
The Mightiest Heroes Gather In The New ‘Avengers Assemble’ Trailer
The greatest army of heroes ever assembled go to war against the deadliest group of villains who’ve ever lived in an epic story so monumental it can only come from the mind of super hero visionary Jason Aaron. Avengers Assemble will close out Aaron’s nearly five-year run on Avengers with a breathtaking crossover between Aaron’s two current Avengers titles, Avengers and Avengers Forever.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Only 15 superhero movies have ever crossed $1 billion — here they all are
The highest-grossing superhero movies of all time largely consist of Marvel movies. Only four DC movies are currently on the list.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Who's who in the Justice Society? Meet the new DC superheroes taking on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' introduces a new DC superhero group, and cast members break down who's who in the Justice Society of America.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Poster Teases Jonathan Majors' Power Over the Multiverse
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has quietly been shaping up to be one of the most interesting films of the MCU’s Phase 4, with the inclusion of surprising characters and even more surprising new actors. After months of anticipation, a trailer and poster for Quantumania has finally dropped, and it seemingly confirms the fact that fans are in for one helluva ride with the latest installment in the Ant-Man franchise.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families pulled...
This Fantastic Four cast rumor will blow your mind
The MCU’s Fantastic Four was already a few years away, but now we have to wait even longer for the reboot to hit theaters. Marvel postponed the movie by a few months, and we speculated that the studio hadn’t figured out its Fantastic Four cast. That might be a good reason to delay production, although Marvel did not offer any explanations.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
comicon.com
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
‘Ant-Man 3’ Trailer: Cassie, Scott & More Are Thrown Into The Quantum Realm
Marvel’s dynamic duo is back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On October 24, Marvel released the first trailer for the third Ant-Man film which features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) on a brand-new adventure. This time, they’re trying to save the world from Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror, who is an alternate-timeline variant of the character He Who Remains from Loki season 1.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
comicon.com
The ICE-Cast Live: Talking With Writer Alex Paknadel About His New Sci-Fi Survival Series ‘All Against All’
This week’s edition of The ICE-Cast Live myself and co-host and podcast founder, Shane Chebsey, spoke with writer Alex Paknadel about his forthcoming comic book, All Against All, with artist Caspar Wijngaard from Image Comics. And, you can check out a first look at the debut issue here.
Comments / 0