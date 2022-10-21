ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

NBC Miami

Broward Students March in Parade With Mission to Stop Bullying

Dozens of students in Fort Lauderdale marched the streets with one message: stop bullying. The parade was hosted by Broward County Parks with dozens of students to raise awareness about bullying and the resources available to anyone going through something. NBC 6 spoke to Daijah McClover, a tenth grader who...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac District 4 Candidates Discuss Their Qualifications for City Commission

Kicia Daniel, Carol Mendelson, and David Witman Mountford are running for Tamarac’s District 4 commission seat. With the November election right around the corner, candidates shared why they are running and why they would be the best choice for the city. Commissioner Debra Placko is not running for reelection,...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate needs to move back to Broward County

Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In-person early voting starts Monday. What you need to know.

In-person early voting begins Monday and runs through Nov. 6 — letting eager voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor, encourages voters not to wait till the last minute. “Early voting is the way to go,” he says. Voters may go to any early voting location, including one “close to your job, or vote with a friend.” Scott says, “It’s ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day

President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Amendments, referendums and other questions on your ballot - a WLRN explainer

There's more at stake in the 2022 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions. We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 8 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

This past Saturday, we held our annual Boca Chamber Gala at The Boca Raton. As is customary at this event, we recognize the amazing leadership of the Chamber’s Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We also announced that the entire Executive Committee of the Board will remain in their current seats for an additional year! That means Chair Reeves will hold the gavel for another year and serve with her fellow Officers: Sal Saldana, Chair-Elect, Bob Tucker, Vice Chair, Clara Bennett, Treasurer and Immediate Past Chair, Susan Saturday. In addition, we welcomed the new business leaders who will join the Board of Directors on November 1:
BOCA RATON, FL

