Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure.
NBC Miami
Broward Students March in Parade With Mission to Stop Bullying
Dozens of students in Fort Lauderdale marched the streets with one message: stop bullying. The parade was hosted by Broward County Parks with dozens of students to raise awareness about bullying and the resources available to anyone going through something. NBC 6 spoke to Daijah McClover, a tenth grader who...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac District 4 Candidates Discuss Their Qualifications for City Commission
Kicia Daniel, Carol Mendelson, and David Witman Mountford are running for Tamarac’s District 4 commission seat. With the November election right around the corner, candidates shared why they are running and why they would be the best choice for the city. Commissioner Debra Placko is not running for reelection,...
floridianpress.com
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
Florida Mom And 11-Year-Old Daughter Charged Beating 7-Eleven Clerk With Bathroom Key
A Florida woman and her 11-year-old daughter are in deep, but not in the bathroom. The dynamic duo was arrested after beating a 7-Eleven clerk with the stick of the bathroom key this past Tuesday. According to Local 10 News, deputies in Broward County, saw
NBC Miami
Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties
The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but starting Monday, October 24, eligible voters are able to participate in early voting. Only voters who were registered by October 11 are eligible to vote early. As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are...
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
Coral Springs Says Water District Broke Law, ‘Misled’ Customers on Ballot Question
Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “The President of Coral Springs Improvement District decided to falsely accuse me of violating a state law all because I dared to ask people to vote ‘Yes’ on the November 8th ballot…”. The Coral Springs Improvement District,...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate needs to move back to Broward County
Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
In-person early voting starts Monday. What you need to know.
In-person early voting begins Monday and runs through Nov. 6 — letting eager voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor, encourages voters not to wait till the last minute. “Early voting is the way to go,” he says. Voters may go to any early voting location, including one “close to your job, or vote with a friend.” Scott says, “It’s ...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day
President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
cw34.com
Aspiring medical students get lunch and mentorship in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Students enjoyed lunch and mentorship Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens. The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society invited 25 students from area schools, from Riviera Beach to Boynton Beach, to a luncheon at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Cub. The doctors hope this kind of...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton council to vote whether to allow assisted living facilities in neighborhoods
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News to Go Headlines. A vote is set for this Tuesday in Boca Raton which would change the city's zoning ordinance, allowing assisted living facilities to potentially be built in residential neighborhoods. Several...
Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law
A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
WSVN-TV
Fred Guttenberg, who lost daughter in Parkland shooting, teams up with Moss Creek Goldendoodles to provide emotional support dogs to families affected by gun violence
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A new program called Paws of Love is providing support dogs for families affected by gun violence. The initiative was created by the parents of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. There’s something to say about a girl and her dog, and Cooper, a...
wlrn.org
Amendments, referendums and other questions on your ballot - a WLRN explainer
There's more at stake in the 2022 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions. We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 8 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.
bocaratontribune.com
Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward
This past Saturday, we held our annual Boca Chamber Gala at The Boca Raton. As is customary at this event, we recognize the amazing leadership of the Chamber’s Board of Directors under the direction of Chair, Jackie Reeves. We also announced that the entire Executive Committee of the Board will remain in their current seats for an additional year! That means Chair Reeves will hold the gavel for another year and serve with her fellow Officers: Sal Saldana, Chair-Elect, Bob Tucker, Vice Chair, Clara Bennett, Treasurer and Immediate Past Chair, Susan Saturday. In addition, we welcomed the new business leaders who will join the Board of Directors on November 1:
