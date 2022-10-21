Read full article on original website
Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street
The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
Special Needs Expo held in Owensboro
Local non-profit organization Wendell Foster put on a Special Needs Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center to showcase the resources available in the community. "The Special Needs Expo is a community event to bring together non-profit agencies, state agencies, private businesses that provide services for people with disabilities," said Cindy Huston, Director of Technology and Resource Center for Wendell Foster.
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
Ivy Tech Evansville holding several Halloween events
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say they're planning to hold several Halloween events. The College is inviting the public to join them for two family-friend events, ahead of and on Halloween. The annual "Carnival of Fear …not really!" Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct....
Evansville's first and only vegan eatery to close for good
In a Facebook post that garnered nearly 140 comments and shares during the first few hours after it was posted, the owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery announced they are closing their doors for good. According to the post, the restaurant will forever by Friday October 27. But it could be...
Five EVPL locations hosting early voting
Voters can cast their ballots early at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) locations starting Monday. Early voting will take place at EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and the EVPL Red Bank location. Officials say this will take place Monday through Thursday, then again Monday, October...
Memorial set to honor men lynched in 1878 in Posey County
It's been years since Posey County residents Jim Good, William Chamber, Edward Warner and Jeff Hopkins were lynched in Mount Vernon, IN where the Posey County courthouse now stands. Years later, their lives are being commemorated with a dedicated memorial. "We need to bring some justice to the memory of...
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
Cross Drain Replacement for Henderson County begins Monday
A traffic alert out of Henderson County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a closure along Kentucky 416. The closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain. KYTC says the work will be addressed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials say the work zone...
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills.
Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
Perry County Development Corporation names new President and CEO
Economic development officials in Perry County, Indiana, have appointed a new leader. A release from the Perry County Development Corporation (PCDC) says that Erin Emerson has been named the new President and CEO of the organization. Emerson moves into the role after being with PCDC for nine years, most recently...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Gibson County jail and sheriff's office
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Sheriff's Office/Gibson County Jail on Friday morning. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Gibson County jail and sheriff's office. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Sheriff's Office/Gibson County Jail on Friday morning.
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Evansville warehouse fire could take another week to fully extinguish, fire department says
Fire officials in Evansville, Indiana, gave an update Monday on the massive fire that destroyed a historic building. Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson provided Monday's update, sharing several details on the large fire, which broke out at a warehouse on North Morton Avenue one week ago. According to...
Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service
Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday. Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders...
18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
