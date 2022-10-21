This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. This custom home is structurally built on pilings, irrigation, sod, hot and cold exterior faucets, exterior propane gas line for grilling by the patio, 400-amp service with 3 sub panels 1 in the garage, 1 in the mechanical room, and 1 in the third floor owners suite, septic approved for 6 bedrooms, new well in May 2021 with 400 foot well with 2” variable speed pump, water conditioner, 2 Nevian tankless water heaters, all propane heat – provided by a 1,000 gallon underground tank, plumbed with conduit on the right side of the house for future projects, handicap accessible, all walls/exterior walls/floors and ceilings are insulated, architectural Pella windows, elevator, recessed lighting throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den, living room has cathedral ceiling, wired for cable, alarm and sound, sound proof walls between great room and guest quarters , between the bedroom and den upstairs, 2nd floor owners suite soundproofed, 2 attic fans, attic stairs and storage, interior liter drains from the gutters, drain outside underground including driveway drains, glass panels on decks, concrete curbing and several more features, too many to mention. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO