CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
mansionglobal.com
It Cost $35 Million to Create. But This Elaborate Pennsylvania Home Just Sold for $9.26 Million.
After spending about $35 million to create a Gothic Revival-style estate outside Philadelphia, hedge-fund manager Andrew Barroway has sold the property for $9.26 million, according to property records. The buyer of the roughly 32-acre property is a trust tied to the family of Thaddeus Bartkowski, the chief executive of the...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
mansionglobal.com
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Primary bedroom and bath with shower jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. This custom home is structurally built on pilings, irrigation, sod, hot and cold exterior faucets, exterior propane gas line for grilling by the patio, 400-amp service with 3 sub panels 1 in the garage, 1 in the mechanical room, and 1 in the third floor owners suite, septic approved for 6 bedrooms, new well in May 2021 with 400 foot well with 2” variable speed pump, water conditioner, 2 Nevian tankless water heaters, all propane heat – provided by a 1,000 gallon underground tank, plumbed with conduit on the right side of the house for future projects, handicap accessible, all walls/exterior walls/floors and ceilings are insulated, architectural Pella windows, elevator, recessed lighting throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den, living room has cathedral ceiling, wired for cable, alarm and sound, sound proof walls between great room and guest quarters , between the bedroom and den upstairs, 2nd floor owners suite soundproofed, 2 attic fans, attic stairs and storage, interior liter drains from the gutters, drain outside underground including driveway drains, glass panels on decks, concrete curbing and several more features, too many to mention. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.
mansionglobal.com
Mid-Century Modern Treehouse in Dallas Lists for $3 Million
A Mid-Century Modern Dallas home sitting among the treetops listed Monday for $3 million. Designed in 1963 by renowned Texas architect David Braden, the treehouse was built to the exact specifications of the nearly 1-acre, hillside plot it was built on, according to the listing with Janelle Alcantara of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
These Cities Have the Biggest Risk For a Housing Bubble in 2022
Across the globe, Toronto was the city with the highest risk of a housing bubble. But in the U.S., the city with the biggest risk wasn't New York.
Time Out Global
There are seven times as many renters as there are available rooms in London now
Renting in London is officially Really Bad. If you’re thinking about moving house soon, maybe don’t, because there are now seven people for every one room going in the capital. According to data from SpareRoom, the number of renters looking for rooms has tripled since the start of...
mansionglobal.com
Longtime Los Angeles Family Home of Gwyneth Paltrow Lists for $17.5 Million
The Santa Monica mansion where Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow grew up has come to the market for $17.5 million. The home, built in 1913, was bought by her famous parents, Blythe Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow, in 1976—when Ms. Paltrow was around four—and sold in 2006, property records show. While the family owned the home, neighbors are said to have glimpsed Ms. Paltrow, 50, and her former paramour, Ben Affleck, at the property when they dated in the late ’90s.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
BBC
Tesco raises meal deal price as food costs soar
Tesco has raised the price of its meal deal as food costs soar. The sandwich, snack and drink deal will increase to £3.40 for Tesco Clubcard members after more than 10 years being priced at £3. It will go from £3.50 to £3.90 for those without a loyalty card.
mansionglobal.com
Delray Beach Offers Retirees Seaside Sophistication With a Small-Town Vibe
Delray Beach, Florida, is at once coastal, cosmopolitan and cozy. That combination of qualities is what attracts active retirees who consider Delray an ideal setting for purchasing a luxury home. The city appeals to them as an upscale beachfront community with all the energy and entertainment of a major metro, but with the intimacy of a small town.
mansionglobal.com
Five Regions Where the ‘Golden Years’ Live up to Their Name
Mansion Global explores coastal retirement hot spots that offer an abundance of sun and outdoor pursuits. The Golden Years are aptly named when retirement means relocating to a sunny locale steeped in a culture of outdoor pursuits. Those include vineyard hopping in New Zealand’s coastal holiday destination Hawke’s Bay, a...
BBC
Puducherry: The model out to smash India’s fair-skin obsession
"Talent has nothing to do with skin colour." Indian model San Rechal is on a mission - to dispel the notion that dark-skinned people can't be considered beautiful. The 23-year-old, from the southern city of Puducherry, says that the beauty industry often discriminates against people like her - not surprising in India, where those with a darker skin tone often face prejudice.
House sales fall by 37 per cent in September compared to 2021 when buyers were rushing to take advantage of stamp duty holiday
The number of homes sold in September this year was more than a third lower compared with September 2021, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Across the UK, 103,930 sales of homes took place in September this year, which was broadly unchanged from a month earlier in August.
mailplus.co.uk
Urban house prices soar as buyers return to cities after Covid
URBAN house prices are outstripping those in rural areas again as buyers return to cities after the pandemic, latest data suggests. Figures from mortgage lender Halifax show property prices in major cities have grown 9.2 per cent on average since the beginning of the year. By comparison, homes in suburban...
mansionglobal.com
Hawke’s Bay: New Zealand’s Retirement Haven for Beach and Wine Lovers
If two words could describe Hawke’s Bay on New Zealand’s North Island, they would be wine and waves. The coastal hotspot plays home to world-famous vineyards and has long been a popular holiday destination. Today, a growing number of people are choosing the 5,461-square-mile regional province as a more permanent home, just in time for retirement.
mailplus.co.uk
UK braces for highest base rate rise in years
BRITAIN faces the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years as the Bank of England steps up its battle against inflation. In a move that will drive up borrowing costs for millions, the central bank is widely expected to raise its base rate by 0.75 percentage points early next month.
mailplus.co.uk
Cost of car hire plummets
CASH-STRAPPED families can save up to 50 pc on their car hire this half term. The average cost to rent a vehicle for a week is now £300, down from £685 in August, according to insurer iCarhireinsurance.com. The study looked at the price of hiring a VW Golf...
