Texarkana, TX

inForney.com

Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history

TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Power 95.9

Keep Texarkana Beautiful Returns to the Twin Cities

As part of a recent effort to recruit residents to serve on boards and commissions, the City of Texarkana, Texas has restarted Keep Texarkana Beautiful (KTB) which was originally organized in 2010 for the purpose of promoting the beautification of the Texarkana community. According to a press release, the new...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open

It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
TEXARKANA, TX
sachsenews.com

A Pizza History

The old question, “Where would you go first if you had a time machine?” is an easy one to answer for me. I’d visit all of my favorite long-since-gone childhood cafes, diners, and restaurants. Not all, but one stop may soon be possible, without the help of...
ASHDOWN, AR
Power 95.9

Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November

It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
K945

Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak

A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
