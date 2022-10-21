Read full article on original website
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Essence
Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections
ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
msn.com
Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned
If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
Washington Examiner
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Eric Trump Tells Donald to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee: 'Make Popcorn'
Eric Trump has suggested that his father, former President Donald Trump, should testify before the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump made the remarks at the "ReAwaken America" rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania on Friday where he also briefly called his father and had him address...
Trump-Appointed Judges Once Again Rule Against Ally of Former President
The court panel, which includes Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant, say Lindsay Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Georgetown students walk out during Pence speech, chant 'hate has no home here!"
Pro-choice protesters staged a walkout at a speech delivered by former Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday night at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
