Wisconsin State

The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned

If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
GEORGIA STATE

