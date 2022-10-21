Read full article on original website
waste360.com
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Mount Shasta Herald
California wildfires wiped out nearly 20 years of greenhouse gas emission reductions – in 2020, alone
California's catastrophic wildfires in 2020 put twice as much greenhouse gas emissions into the air as the state's reductions in those same gases over nearly 20 years – erasing gains going back to 2003, according to a new study. It's part of a positive feedback loop that's very negative,...
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
scitechdaily.com
Not Science Fiction: Methane-Eating “Borgs” Have Been Assimilating Earth’s Microbes
A newly discovered type of transferrable DNA structure with a sci-fi name appears to play a role in balancing atmospheric methane. In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, Borgs are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
In 1986 Wits University did a survey about its relevance to South Africa: another is needed
As the number of black students increased at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in South Africa in the 1980s, township struggles spread onto the campus and management came under increasing grassroots pressure to implement change within the university. In response, social scientists in the Faculty of Humanities, with the...
earth.com
Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments
A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
Using the ocean to fight climate change raises serious environmental justice and technical questions
Heat waves, droughts and extreme weather are endangering people and ecosystems somewhere in the world almost every day. These extremes are exacerbated by climate change, driven primarily by increasing emissions of greenhouse gases that build up in the atmosphere and trap heat at the Earth’s surface. With that in mind, researchers are exploring ways to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and lock it away – including using the ocean. But while these techniques might work, they raise serious technical, social and ethical questions, many of which have no clear answers yet. We study climate change policy, sustainability and environmental...
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?
Call it Law and Order: Climate Change. Scientists used detective work to pinpoint the prime suspect in Earth’s warming: us.They proved it couldn’t be anything but carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels.___EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.___For more than 30 years top scientists from across the globe have worked together every several years to draft a report on climate change and what causes...
Soil’s Power as a Climate Solution Has Often Been Overlooked. Until Now
More and more companies are relying on regenerative agriculture—based on old farming practices—to help maintain and restore soil health
natureworldnews.com
Botswana Diamond Proves Transition Zone Between Earth Mantles Has Water Reserves, Not a Dry Sponge
It was previously believed that the Earth's transition zone was a dry sponge, but a recent study has revealed that there are water reserves there. More information about this region between the mantles can be found by looking at a Botswana diamond. The transition zone (TZ) is the layer that...
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
satnews.com
Orbital Assembly’s ‘Our Future in Space’ New Space Business and Exploration Podcast
Orbital Assembly’s podcast is described as: A captivating and informative podcast forum dedicated to successfully building a human space civilization throughout the solar ecosystem has been introduced on popular platforms. The program is produced and presented by Orbital Assembly, the weekly podcast “Our Future in Space” will feature the...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
Vox
Kevin Esvelt wants to make the world safe from — and for — biotechnology
Evolution is Kevin Esvelt’s passion: how it works in nature, how we can direct it, and how it can go wrong. At Harvard’s Wyss Institute in 2013, Esvelt came up with the idea of using the new gene-editing tool CRISPR to streamline the process of implementing “gene drives“ in species. It’s an approach to genetic engineering that commandeers evolution to direct the propagation of a specific set of genes by altering the probability that certain traits will be passed onto offspring.
earth.com
Desert flower diversity is driven by pollinators
Although the Atacama desert, which stretches for 1,600 kilometers along the western coast of South America, is the Earth’s driest place, it is far from barren. Many plant species that are adapted to extreme conditions thrive here. Moreover, about every five to ten years, this desert hosts one of the world’s most spectacular sights: the so-called “desierto florido” (“blooming desert”) – amazing flower mass blooms that usually occur after rainfall.
The West’s biggest source of renewable energy depends on water. Will it survive the drought?
Reports of low water levels at a few big hydropower plants in the West over the last few years have made it seem like hydropower is becoming less reliable. Last summer, officials in California were forced to shut down the Edward Hyatt Powerplant when water levels in Lake Oroville, the reservoir that feeds the plant, dropped below the intake pipes that send water into its turbines. In March, water levels dropped to historic lows in Lake Powell, the reservoir that supplies the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, bringing warnings of a potential plant shutdown in the near future.
