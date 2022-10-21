Notice is hereby given that the proposed budget has been submitted to Cheyenne County, Colorado for the ensuing year of 2023. A copy of such proposed budget is filed in the County Administrator's office of the Cheyenne County Courthouse where same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at a budget hearing of the Board of County Commissioners of Cheyenne County, Colorado to be held at the Cheyenne County Courthouse on December 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO