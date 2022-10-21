Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
About Town – October 24, 2022
Last Sunday evening the Down East Boys, a Southern Gospel group who has returned to Eads for 30 years, sang at the Praise Community Church. They are especially good friends of Jimmy and Amanda Brown, and so enjoy visiting at their country home and ranch. Many of us never tire of hearing their uplifting gospel songs about God.
kiowacountypress.net
New Sand Creek book by Chuck and Mike Bowen now available
Chuck Bowen and Mike Bowen will launch their new book, We Found the Lost Sand Creek Site, October 26 at the Cultural Events Center located in the Lamar City Complex in Prowers County. The program is at 6:30 p.m., with a book signing to follow at 7:00 p.m. There will...
kiowacountypress.net
Pastor’s Pearls – October 23, 2022
"If anyone turns a deaf ear to the law, even his prayers are detestable."
kiowacountypress.net
Notice to Creditors - Estate of Frankie R. Lovato
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO SS 15-12-801, C.R.S. Estate of Frankie R. Lovato, also known as Frankie Rey Lovato,. All persons having claims against the above-named Estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Otero, County, Colorado on or before February 21, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
kiowacountypress.net
Pages from the Past - From our 135-year Archives for October 23, 2022
USDA Update- Rod Johnson: Finding storage is a real problem this year as elevators are filing up faster than the grain can be shipped out. The historic Plains Theatre marquee is available for the community to post personal messages or announcements on. 25 Years Ago. October 17, 1997. At their...
kiowacountypress.net
Notice as to Proposed Budget - Cheyenne County
Notice is hereby given that the proposed budget has been submitted to Cheyenne County, Colorado for the ensuing year of 2023. A copy of such proposed budget is filed in the County Administrator's office of the Cheyenne County Courthouse where same is open for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered at a budget hearing of the Board of County Commissioners of Cheyenne County, Colorado to be held at the Cheyenne County Courthouse on December 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
kiowacountypress.net
Otero County Sheriff seeks man on felony charge
The Otero County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department in a search for a man suspected of felony theft from an at-risk adult. According to OCSO, Lee Vernon Council, 40, is being sought for theft against an at-risk adult, a Class 5 felony, and theft of $300-1,000, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
