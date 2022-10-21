Read full article on original website
MidAmerican Spokesman: Winter Gas Prices Not Predicted To Be Too High This Winter
Northwest Iowa — As we know, northwest Iowa gets cold in the winter. And winter is approaching. But MidAmerican Energy is saying that when they peer into their crystal ball, they don’t see the same high prices for natural gas that others are predicting. MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood...
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
agupdate.com
Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe
UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
kiow.com
Trumpeter Swans in Northern Iowa
The Trumpeter Swan is one of Iowa’s great conservation success stories. This native species was extirpated from the state in the 1800s due to wetland habitat loss and unregulated harvesting and the species remained absent for over 100 years. The Iowa DNR started a captive breeding and reintroduction program in 1994 which has successfully re-established a population of Trumpeter Swans in the state. The initial goal of the reintroduction was to establish 15 breeding pairs. This goal was first met in 2004 and the breeding population has slowly increased ever since. The DNR tracks the number of nesting attempts each summer in order to quantify a population trend. The results for 2022 confirm an increasing population with a record 135 Trumpeter Swan nesting attempts across the state.
Comments / 0