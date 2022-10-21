ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history

TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
A Pizza History

The old question, “Where would you go first if you had a time machine?” is an easy one to answer for me. I’d visit all of my favorite long-since-gone childhood cafes, diners, and restaurants. Not all, but one stop may soon be possible, without the help of...
Debate set for Texarkana, Arkansas mayoral candidates

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Voters in Texarkana, Arkansas will decide who will take two seats on the board of directors, including who will be the city's next mayor. Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown is vying for a second term. He's being contested by Tederal Jefferson. The candidates are both local businessmen. Brown...
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open

It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
Return of Haunted Hall at UAHT Fall Fest 2022 in Hope, Arkansas

It's the return of the Haunted Hall at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas on the UAHT campus as part of their annual Fall Festival starting next week. All the ghoulish fun begins on Thursday, October 27, at 8 PM with a free showing of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Hempstead Hall amphitheater.
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
Slithering It’s Way Back to Texarkana It’s ‘The Reptile Expo’ in November

It's back by popular demand. It's an expo all about snakes, amphibians, lizards and anything reptilian, It's the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Sunday, November 6. If you missed this event back in June now you get another chance to check it out. This is the place to be to get up and close and maybe even handle a few of the pretty babies. You will also be able to purchase all kinds of reptiles plus get advice on caring for them and buy food and supplies too. If you love exotic animals, they will have some of them as well.
See The Disney Movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ Free Thursday In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Disney classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
