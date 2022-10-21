ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Narcity

I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year, and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
BBC

Rising oil price brings worries for rural households

Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
Narcity

MilkUP's New Dinner Club Is Coming To Ontario & Here's How To Score An Invite

Throwing an epic dinner party is no easy feat. Whether your favourite part is making some serious appies, matching the tableware to your fit or curating a perfect playlist, being a great host requires a ton of creativity. For all the inspired tips you need to make your night legen-dairy,...
Narcity

7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000

There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!. The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency. Since the jobs...
seafoodsource.com

North American grocery chains lower prices to beat inflation

As consumers become increasingly concerned about grocery inflation, select Canadian and United States grocery chains are lowering prices on hundreds of products. In the most notable example, Brampton, Ontario, Canada-based Loblaw Companies announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 No Name brand items “in an effort provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades,” the retailer said in a press release. The price freeze will last until the end of January 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
Narcity

Morning Brief: A Handgun Freeze, Epic Ottawa Brunches & More

Off The Top: Five recently fired daycare workers are facing felony charges after terrifying their young wards with a scary Halloween mask similar to the one from the slasher movie Scream. Unfortunately, the kids' horrors won't stop there: the daycare is in Mississippi, home of some of the lowest education and health care funding of any state in the union.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
railfan.com

VIA Rail Adds ‘Buffers’ to Protect Stainless Steel Cars in Case of Wreck

TORONTO — Perhaps one of the greatest experiences in North American rail travel — sitting in the rear of VIA Rail ‘Park Car’ and watching as the great Canadian landscape rolls by — has been diminished after the passenger carrier began adding “buffer” cars to the Canadian and other trains using historic stainless steel equipment this week.
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot

There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy