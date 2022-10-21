Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU
DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama remains at No. 6 in AP Poll after victory over Mississippi State
No changes happened to Alabama football in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. After earning a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide remains at No. 6. Nick Saban and Alabama are off this week, but have LSU, Mississippi, and Auburn left on its schedule in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. Alabama wants to run the table in the SEC West, win an SEC Championship, and get to the College Football Playoff. It bounced back after a loss to Tennessee; however, Saban looks to continue improving. Alabama will also get some players, including Bryce Young, healthy.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis updates fans on his injury, says he will be back
Alabama football had several players in street clothes last week against Mississippi State. Jaheim Oatis, a native Mississippian, did not play against the Bulldogs. The freshman defensive lineman has been a force for the Crimson Tide in his first year. He has 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban explains why DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis didn’t play vs Mississippi State
As Alabama was taking the field against Mississippi State on Saturday there were a few noticeable absences from the team’s warmups. Wide receiver Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire and starting defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis were all seen wearing street clothes on the sidelines.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense bounces back in shutting down Mississippi State on homecoming
Alabama’s defense heard all the negativity from last week and unleashed fury on Mississippi State. Homecoming was complete for the Crimson Tide as its defense pitched a 30-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks, 13 pass breakups, and seven quarterback hurries. Henry To’oto’o...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley clocks in at 21.4 mph
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley reportedly clocked in a top speed of 21.4 miles per hour in Florence’s win over Sparkman Friday. Hurley showed off his speed on a pair of touchdown scores. Those scores can be viewed below. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to the Crimson Tide defeating Mississippi State
Multiple Alabama football fans shared their reaction to Alabama defeating Mississippi State 30-6.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 6; Upcoming Opponent LSU Re-Enters Poll at No. 18
Upcoming Alabama opponent LSU has re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18. The Crimson Tide will play at LSU on November 5. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning or not playing this past weekend.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players react to Alabama Mississippi State
Multiple former Alabama players reacted to Alabama Mississippi State.
tdalabamamag.com
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/22/alabama-homecoming-game-msu-marquee-pregame-notes/">. Alabama football is on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium going through pregame before facing Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looks to redeem itself after losing to Tennessee. ESPN has the call on the homecoming matchup at 6:00 p.m. Below...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions
Alabama football will return home to host Mississippi State in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 48...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama set to bounce back against Mississippi State – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama football is prepared to face Mississippi State after a loss to Tennessee. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup for Saturday. The Crimson Tide is trying to get a victory on homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better
Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Bryce Young pulls off video game like touchdown vs Mississippi State
Simply put, Bryce Young makes things happen at quarterback for Alabama. His elusiveness in the pocket and finding the open receiver downfield has been one of the more remarkable parts of his games as he creates video game-like highlights. During the first quarter of Alabama’s game against Mississippi State, Young...
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Comments / 1