ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams gets Senior Bowl honor for game versus MSU

DeMarcco Hellams earned his nickname “Hitman Hellams” last week against Mississippi State for Alabama. After a rough performance versus Tennessee, the senior safety was the enforcer against the Bulldogs. Hellams excelled in run support and nailed several Bulldogs’ wide receivers in coverage. Will Rogers and Mississippi State’s offense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama remains at No. 6 in AP Poll after victory over Mississippi State

No changes happened to Alabama football in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. After earning a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide remains at No. 6. Nick Saban and Alabama are off this week, but have LSU, Mississippi, and Auburn left on its schedule in the Southeastern Conference. The Tide will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. Alabama wants to run the table in the SEC West, win an SEC Championship, and get to the College Football Playoff. It bounced back after a loss to Tennessee; however, Saban looks to continue improving. Alabama will also get some players, including Bryce Young, healthy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DL Jaheim Oatis updates fans on his injury, says he will be back

Alabama football had several players in street clothes last week against Mississippi State. Jaheim Oatis, a native Mississippian, did not play against the Bulldogs. The freshman defensive lineman has been a force for the Crimson Tide in his first year. He has 20 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban explains why DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis didn’t play vs Mississippi State

As Alabama was taking the field against Mississippi State on Saturday there were a few noticeable absences from the team’s warmups. Wide receiver Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, linebackers Deontae Lawson and Kendrick Blackshire and starting defensive linemen DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis were all seen wearing street clothes on the sidelines.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley clocks in at 21.4 mph

Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley reportedly clocked in a top speed of 21.4 miles per hour in Florence’s win over Sparkman Friday. Hurley showed off his speed on a pair of touchdown scores. Those scores can be viewed below. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU

Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s homecoming game versus MSU https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/10/22/alabama-homecoming-game-msu-marquee-pregame-notes/">. Alabama football is on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium going through pregame before facing Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looks to redeem itself after losing to Tennessee. ESPN has the call on the homecoming matchup at 6:00 p.m. Below...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions

Alabama football will return home to host Mississippi State in an SEC matchup Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama 48...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama set to bounce back against Mississippi State – Bama Elite podcast

Alabama football is prepared to face Mississippi State after a loss to Tennessee. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup for Saturday. The Crimson Tide is trying to get a victory on homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better

Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Bryce Young pulls off video game like touchdown vs Mississippi State

Simply put, Bryce Young makes things happen at quarterback for Alabama. His elusiveness in the pocket and finding the open receiver downfield has been one of the more remarkable parts of his games as he creates video game-like highlights. During the first quarter of Alabama’s game against Mississippi State, Young...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy