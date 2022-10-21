ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Saints fall to Wildcats, finish as section 2A Runner-Up

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

A trip to the Class A Minnesota boys soccer tournament was on the line Thursday night in Austin as the St. Peter Saints faced off with defending Section 2A champions, the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Wildcats. The playoff experience that the Wildcats owned proved to be the difference maker as they were able to control the midfield and the speed of the ball on the field-turf surface to earn the 3-0 victory, bringing the Saints season to a close as the Section 2A Runner-Up.

"They were just a half step faster than us the entire game because they are accustomed to this field and have been here before while it's such a new environment for our team," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau. "But I told this team in the huddle after the match, this sets a standard for what our program can do."

PIZM scored the opening goal of the night in the seventh minute when they broke up a midfield pass and took the ball down the right side before sending a shot towards the net. Saints keeper Eli Stoll got a piece of the ball but it wasn't enough to stop it completely as the ball skipped up and past the line.

Their second goal wouldn't come until the 31st minute of the match when a free kick into the box was redirected into the net by a far-side attacker. Despite the two-goal deficit, Stoll maintained his poise in goal for the Saints as in the 36th minute, the Wildcats got a wide open look on the left side but Stoll flashed to his right, making a monster diving save to keep the deficit at two goals going into the half.

"Eli is a solid rock," noted Nadeau. "He's been calm cool and collected and is going to be a leader for us going forward."

The final goal of the night came five minutes into the second half when an attempt to clear the zone resulted in an intercepted pass that PIZM turned into an open look from the right side. The St. Peter offense was able to create a handful of scoring opportunities in the second-half including a beautiful free kick from Marty Anderson just outside the box that gave a pair of good looks, but the Wildcat keeper and defenders were able to turn away the shots.

While losing the Section title match was certainly a downer, Nadeau made it clear how much the team, especially the group of nine seniors on the squad, deserved recognition for all of the hard work and effort that was done to reach this point.

"They've been playing together for so long, summer soccer, c-squad, JV and varsity, so it's awesome to have it come full circled and to have been a part of that coaching journey," Nadeau noted. "Such a good group of seniors. I'm going to miss them so much and wish them the best with whatever they do and wherever they go next."

The seniors on the team this season were Will Elias, Luke Jones, Brooks Reicks, Benjamin Taylor, Colton Abels, Josh Vangrootheest, Evan Deshayes, Tate Winkelmann and Marty Anderson.

"They showed the underclassmen what it means to be a team and how to do all the things you don't see on the field like the team meals, the carbo loads the team bonding," said Nadeau. "They shoed the younger guys how close you can be if you just trust each other on and off the field."

