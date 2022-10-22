The Families Of A 16-Year-Old And A 21-Year-Old Who Died At Astroworld Have Reached Settlements In Their Lawsuits Against Travis Scott And Live Nation

The families of two people who died in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last year have settled with the rapper and Live Nation, their attorneys said.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing more than 120 families in a lawsuit over the Astroworld tragedy, announced on Wednesday that one of his clients, Axel Acosta's family, has reached a settlement.

Acosta was one of 10 people who died at Astroworld. He traveled solo from his hometown in Washington state to Houston for the festival after turning 21 the month earlier. He was a computer science student at Western Washington University.

The terms of his family's settlement are confidential, Buzbee said in a statement.

Buzbee told local outlet KPRC that Acosta's dad, Edgar Acosta, found out that his son died online after trying to contact law enforcement agencies.

The Rodriguez family, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna Rodriguez was also killed at Astroworld, reached a settlement as well. A dismissal was filed in court in late July, the family's counsel said.

A junior at Heights High School in Houston, Rodriguez was a dancer and a member of the school band.

Robin Blanchette and Troy Williams, who represent the family, confirmed the confidential settlement in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"Brianna Rodriguez was deeply loved and is terribly missed by her parents, her entire and extended family, her friends, and by her peers at Heights High School," they said. "Brianna’s memory will forever live within those whose lives she touched and through the nonprofit organization, Dancing Through Bri, which has been created to provide scholarships to college-bound dancers and athletes."

A spokesperson for Scott told BuzzFeed News, "No member of Travis Scott's team has been involved in any Astroworld settlement discussions."

Scott and Live Nation are facing massive legal action over the tragedy at Astroworld, which took place during the rapper's performance.

An annual event organized by Scott, who hails from Houston, the two-day festival was cut short last year after the deadly incident. At the time, festivalgoers told BuzzFeed News that they were crushed by the crowd as Scott came on to perform and were scared for their lives.

"I, honestly, I thought I was going to die," one woman said.