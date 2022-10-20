Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Next Picture Show to Present Water Street Studios From Batavia
The Next Picture Show (TNPS) will present Water Street Studios from Batavia, IL to exhibit for the first time at TNPS. On display from October 29 – December 10, the exhibit will include work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture, and watercolor.
nrgmediadixon.com
SVCC Set to Welcome New Cadets to Police Academy
The SVCC Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting last Monday night and there were several presentations and multiple action items. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Edleman, Professor of Political Science and Communication, he gave an explanation that the college offers semester and summer study abroad programs for college credit through the Consortium for International Studies and Programs. Countries participating include Austria, Cambodia, China England, France, Ireland, and Spain.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District, City and Chamber Organizing When to Put Up New Christmas Lights and Decorations
For many years the Dixon Park District had Christmas light displays up around town at a couple of their parks. However, for the past couple of years the lights have been absent. This will change this year. The park district earlier this year, teamed up with the city and the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Local Sports Weekend Recap- Dixon Girls Cross Country Wins Sterling Regional
Class 2A Boys (at Sterling, 11 teams): 1. Glenbard South 62 2. Kaneland 77 6. Sterling 152 7. Dixon 184. 1st place: Dale Johnson (Sterling), Dixon’s Aaron Conderman finished in 9th place to qualify for Sectionals. Class 2A Girls (at Sterling, 9 teams) 1. Dixon 25 2. Wheaton St...
nrgmediadixon.com
Illinois State Police Provides More Details of Friday Morning Shooting in Morrison
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21. Upon...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Hospitalized, Including an Infant, Following Two Vehicle Crash
Just after 2:00 pm on Saturday October 22, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center and Kirkland Fire depts. responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Rte. 72 and Mulford Road. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound vehicle on Mulford Road operated...
nrgmediadixon.com
How Would You Like to Look for Dragonfly’s at Nachusa Grasslands Next Year
The Friends of Nachusa Grasslands are recruiting Dragonfly and Damselfly Monitors. Nachusa’s coordinator, Cindy Crosby, is getting ready for next year’s monitoring season. No previous experience or scientific background is needed to volunteer, although everyone (including current monitors) is required to attend a training. For more information and to signup: https://www.nachusagrasslands.org/dragonflies…
