Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival

For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
DIXON, IL
The Next Picture Show to Present Water Street Studios From Batavia

The Next Picture Show (TNPS) will present Water Street Studios from Batavia, IL to exhibit for the first time at TNPS. On display from October 29 – December 10, the exhibit will include work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture, and watercolor.
DIXON, IL
SVCC Set to Welcome New Cadets to Police Academy

The SVCC Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting last Monday night and there were several presentations and multiple action items. Under the leadership of Dr. Paul Edleman, Professor of Political Science and Communication, he gave an explanation that the college offers semester and summer study abroad programs for college credit through the Consortium for International Studies and Programs. Countries participating include Austria, Cambodia, China England, France, Ireland, and Spain.
DIXON, IL
How Would You Like to Look for Dragonfly’s at Nachusa Grasslands Next Year

The Friends of Nachusa Grasslands are recruiting Dragonfly and Damselfly Monitors. Nachusa’s coordinator, Cindy Crosby, is getting ready for next year’s monitoring season. No previous experience or scientific background is needed to volunteer, although everyone (including current monitors) is required to attend a training. For more information and to signup: https://www.nachusagrasslands.org/dragonflies…

